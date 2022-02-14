The sun sets over the mountains illuminating a kaleidoscope of colors behind well-kept historic homes. A Dollar General frames the foreground, illustrating the timeframe between old and new. Back in the day, Bluefield – and it’s rail yard – was the supply hub for southern West Virginia’s coalfields.
Those early days of black gold brought prosperity to the southern city. Hotels. High-end retailers. And many booming businesses.
Regrettably, prosperity doesn’t always last forever. Downturns occur, and municipalities can spiral with them.
Bluefield has seen its share of challenging days.
There is no need to finger point to choices made in decades past, but it is fair to say that decisions have consequences – and the city’s residents ride the coattails of the highs and lows.
I love this city, perhaps, in part, because I remember its glory days.
As a country kid, traveling to Bluefield was a rare treat.
We shopped at Thornton’s. Purchased shoes at H&M. And perused the vast clothing options at Penney’s – my favorite store.
I loved riding the escalator to the lowest floor, and the moment of magic when the display area came into view. Racks of clothing and shelves of other items peppered the landscape.
I thought there was nothing better until it was time for a meal at the city’s centerpiece go-to lunch hub – Kresge’s.
Swiveling on the stools was a city treat, just like the eye candy of banana-split discount balloons behind the counter.
After a great meal that usually included their famous doughnuts, we would peruse the costume jewelry laid out on the long counters.
It was bright.
And shiny.
And magical.
● ● ●
The luster of economic magic can and does fade, but it can also be brought back to life under the right leadership and guidance.
Today is that moment for Bluefield.
Friday it was announced that Omnis Building Technologies will be developing a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1, creating 150 to 300 new jobs in the process.
These will be good-paying jobs – ones that can provide comfort and stability to families.
The company is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, the patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days, according to announcement from Gov. Jim Justice.
Green homes made in Bluefield. Who would have imagined it?
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin described Friday as a “monumental day for the city of Bluefield and the state of West Virginia.”
He’s right.
The city is on a path to prosperity thanks to hard work and enterprising action by city leaders.
“It’s a good thing for Bluefield and a good thing for our entire area, and I think it sets the standard for us going forward,” Martin said. “We deserve a few wins around here, and we deserve to finally start joining the rest of the country in prosperity and diversification.”
● ● ●
The road to success is not easy. And maybe it shouldn’t be.
An investment of sweat and tears can make the end result sweeter and a greater reward.
It is gratifying to see Bluefield back on its way to a brighter future.
Let’s bring back the jobs.
Let’s bring back the businesses.
And maybe, one day, let’s bring back those Kresge’s doughnuts.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry