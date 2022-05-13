In October of 2017, President Donald J. Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, telling an audience in the East Room of the White House, “We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic.”
A year later, drug overdoses killed about 72,000 Americans, a record reflecting a 10 percent increase from 2016 when 63,632 drug overdose deaths were reported.
Turns out, we were just getting started.
Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week indicate there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2021, an increase of nearly 15 percent from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020. If you are looking for good news, try this on for size: The 2021 increase was half of what it was a year prior in 2020 when overdose deaths rose 30 percent from 2019.
Yes, on this topic, a decrease in the rate of deaths constitutes a positive outcome and a hopeful sign – even as we, as a society, build an increasing number of caskets to bury the dead.
Here in West Virginia, 1,490 people were predicted to have died from a drug overdose in 2021, up 9.16 percent from a year earlier.
And in Raleigh County, according to the CDC, there were 84 drug overdose deaths for the year ending in May 2020. One year later, through May 2021, the tragic tally had jumped to 105.
Clearly, whatever response we as a country, as a state and as a county had been able to muster was failing miserably.
And as if to drive the point home, a worker with a carnival set up along Robert C. Byrd Drive in the Beckley Shopping Plaza was found nonresponsive on the amusement park grounds on Friday – in the middle of the afternoon. Turns out the employee had died of a suspected overdose.
The confounding piece of all of this is that the drugs are getting stronger, more deadly and tougher to detect. Fentanyl is the leading bad boy in this arena. It is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to both fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.
A growing number of recent cases of overdose deaths are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, cooked up in makeshift labs and then distributed through illegal drug markets. With its heroin-like effect, it is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous.
In the face of all of these challenges and knowing that drug addiction affects brain function and behavior, there is, truly, good news: With the right treatment options, the addiction can be managed and, eventually, overcome. But it is a long and difficult road to travel. Still, successfull programs exist, and they use various strategies including detoxification, cognitive behavior therapy, contingency management to combat relapse, medication to reduce cravings, and support be it social, emotional, spiritual or physical.
Also complicating a road home is our divisive brand of politics where we look to blame rather than a collaboration and honest search for answers.
Through treatments and support, in private and public settings, people can counteract addiction’s powerful grip and the disruptive effects on their behavior. If you know of someone who needs help, provide it in whatever measure you can if it is only to pick up the phone. And if it is you who needs the hand up, reach out and commit to a better day.
The CDC numbers tell us we have failed as a society to take care of one another, but that behavior, too, can change.