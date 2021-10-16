“Change is coming, whether we seek it or not.” These words from the United Mine Workers tell the reality of the energy future in West Virginia. Change is in fact already here. To date, Sen. Joe Manchin has been a leader, pushing West Virginia to a new future. But he needs to do more to create family-sustaining jobs, defend our children’s health from fossil fuel pollution, and account for the actual cost for energy production.
Simply supporting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is not enough. It is time for Sen. Manchin to also support the Build Back Better agenda and secure the funds West Virginia needs to finally move into a new energy future.
Let’s be honest. King Coal’s time is over. There can be little doubt that coal, methane and petrochemicals powered West Virginia’s economy for over a century. At one time, West Virginia coal employment reached well over 100,000. Today, it totals under 14,000. While coal still offers meaningful employment, the losses over the past decade are staggering and coal will not recover.
While coal has brought immense benefit to West Virginians, it has come at a terrible cost. Coal fouled our air, water, and the lungs and hearts of workers and children alike. How many thousands of miners died in accidents or suffered grievous deaths from Black Lung? How many babies were born prematurely due to soot (particulate PM2.5), a byproduct that mainly comes from combusting fossil fuels? How many children suffered brain damage from the mercury that once spewed from coal generating stations? And how many thousands of miles of West Virginia’s wild and wonderful streams and rivers have been destroyed?
West Virginians have among the lowest life expectancy in the United States. As pro-life Christians who care for the abundant life Jesus promises for all, this is simply not acceptable. We must transition to healthy, family-sustaining jobs for all God’s people. It’s time to move beyond coal, methane and petrochemicals and to build a new West Virginia that overcomes fear, ends anxiety and offers a future with hope for all.
Already, American Electric Power – the major utility in West Virginia – has committed to reducing its carbon pollution by 80 percent below 2000 levels and deploying 16,600 MW of clean energy by 2030.
This pace of deployment shows that the clean energy transition is happening in West Virginia. If Sen. Manchin would support the Build Back Better Act – especially its Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) – according to WVU Law Research, thousands of new, good-paying jobs and lower consumer electric rates would help all West Virginians.
CEPP accelerates the clean energy transition by creating incentives for every utility to move toward clean energy while protecting everyday West Virginians from cost increases and helping address the reality that too many families spend too much on their electricity bills.
The CEPP also could increase clean energy’s share of our nation’s energy portfolio by 4 percent every year it’s in place. This means that West Virginians would save a minimum of $125 million on their energy bills every year, and $1 billion over the life of the program.
But CEPP doesn’t just save money. It also creates jobs. An analysis from the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the WVU law school demonstrates that achieving 80 percent clean electricity by 2030 in West Virginia would create a net increase of 16,000 to 20,000 full-time jobs in the state, when paired with other clean energy investments in the Build Back Better Act like the 48C clean energy manufacturing tax credits.
The 48C tax credit was first introduced by Sens. Manchin and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan earlier this year. These incentives drive innovation and create jobs in the manufacturing sector by increasing demand for clean energy technologies.
CEPP amplifies the effect of these incentives and increases the importance of new domestic manufacturing capacity. Recent analysis estimates that 48C could directly create 15 to 30 percent more jobs if paired with CEPP.
We can build a healthier and more prosperous West Virginia with no cost to West Virginians, but Sen. Manchin must act now to support the Build Back Better agenda. King Coal had its time. Now it’s time to move beyond the old conventions of yesterday into a brighter, healthier, more prosperous tomorrow.
— Allen Johnson is coordinator for Christians For The Mountains, Dunmore; Janet Paladino is professor of environmental science, Waynesburg University, Morgantown; and Mitch Hescox is president of The Evangelical Environmental Network, New Freedom, Pa.