Since its founding in 1891, West Virginia State University (WVSU) has enjoyed a distinctive and vibrant history. The university is the longest continuously accredited public institution in the state of West Virginia. We count among our thousands of alumni true trailblazers who have changed the world in which we live such as NASA mathematician and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson and NBA Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd.
Despite our proud history and countless accolades, WVSU currently stands as the only land-grant university in the country without a college of agriculture. This must change.
In order to make strides toward addressing this discrepancy, WVSU endeavors to establish a new school of agriculture which will re-establish a critical piece of the heritage on which the university was founded under the Second Morrill Act to provide “instruction in agriculture, the mechanical arts, English language and the various branches of mathematical, physical, natural and economic science: to the Black citizens of the state where these students had no access to other higher education institutions.”
By fully embracing our mission as a land-grant institution, WVSU intends to be at the forefront in training the food, agriculture, and natural resources workforce of tomorrow.
The need for a school of agriculture at WVSU has never been more compelling. The state of West Virginia is in a strong position for growth in the food, agriculture and natural resources fields and WVSU is ready to meet the growing demand for a skilled workforce in these areas.
As of 2022 there were more than 22,000 operating farms in West Virginia and today there are more than 250 operating farmers markets around the state. Throughout the United States there are over two million farms in operation working to meet the growing food supply needs. The national outlook projects 59,400 job openings annually reflecting a 2.6 percent growth in employment opportunities in food, agriculture and natural resources from the previous five years.
The state is already seeing tremendous growth in businesses related to agriculture. Mountaintop Beverage, a best in-class, beverage manufacturing facility which produces shelf stable dairy products, recently opened a $200 million facility in Morgantown. Mountaintop Beverage officials have said they will hire a team of approximately 200 by the end of 2023 and anticipate the need for hundreds of downstream agriculture related jobs.
As we move closer to needing to sustainably feed a global population of 10 billion by 2050 it is imperative that we develop now the workforce and mechanisms to address our food systems including threats such as soil degradation, water scarcity and the spread of pests and diseases.
The establishment of a School of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources at WVSU will help to address these critical issues.
This new school will train students in three distinct areas – applied agriculture, food science, and management of natural resources. Collectively, educating students in these areas will address the critical challenges facing the global food system while advancing environmental sustainability.
As a land-grant institution with a mission of teaching, research and extension, WVSU is well positioned to carry forward the creation of this new school with the assistance of critical investments from our state and national partners.
Over the past 23 years, the WVSU Agricultural and Environmental Research Station has developed a research portfolio focused on issues around food access, safety and security, innovations in agricultural practices, and mitigating impacts to the environment. This includes, but is not limited to, research on developing high quality, disease resistant produce grown in West Virginia, improving feed efficiency in aquaculture production, impacts of anthropogenic activities on water quality, and improvement of agricultural waste treatment processes. Our newly added food science research program is working towards developing an edible coating to prolong the shelf life of produce grown in West Virginia and studying foodborne pathogens, among other initiatives.
The WVSU Extension Service is actively working to educate and grow the next generation of agriculture workers in the state. The United States Department of Agriculture recently awarded $4.5 million to the WVSU Agriculture and Natural Resources team for the West Virginia Agriculture Professionals’ Next Generation project. In collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture this project will foster the next generation of diverse food and agriculture professionals in West Virginia through the creation and implementation of an innovative agriculture education model.
These well established agricultural research and extension activities will be leveraged as a part of the new school of agriculture to support newly developed innovative academic programming to address the needs of a 21st century agricultural and natural resources workforce.
Additionally, WVSU has identified the perfect location to house this new school: the historic building that was once home to The West Virginia Schools for the Colored Deaf and Blind.
Listed by the National Park Service on the National Register of Historic Places, this historic building will be restored to preserve important history and provide a home to fulfill a vital current educational purpose.
Now is the time to do away with WVSU’s designation as the only land-grant university in the country without a college of agriculture and create new opportunities to meet the needs of the food system and agricultural economy in West Virginia and beyond.
