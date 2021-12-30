It was the day before Christmas Eve and there was a new shirt from a family member waiting in a bag. It was a light blue and felt just like a cloud. The next day, it was worn. And then, it was worn again a few days after and at dinner. Everyone knows to not wear a new shirt to dinner, right?
Dinner that evening was outside, soaking in the strange warm air of December. The table wobbled with every move, but it turned out not to be an issue. The issue. As soon as a packet of open soy sauce was in my hands, it seemed to sense that my shirt was new and jumped from my hands and onto my new shirt. The sauce was seeping through. Locating a napkin at the table took a lifetime.
Little did I know that just a few days after unwrapping one of my coziest gifts, I’d be sitting at a dining table frantically trying to wipe soy sauce off before it stained.
It wasn’t like it had gotten everywhere on the shirt, but for a few dots. Yet, it seemed like I had let myself and the family member down because I might have stained it. Sounds a little dramatic, I know. But at the time, it was the only thing on my mind.
But then, are we just supposed to keep new clothes in the closet until a year has passed to be safe from our clumsiness and opened packs of soy sauce? Mistakes will always happen, no matter what. So, what is one supposed to do?
A lot of times, we’re constantly searching for perfection. Maybe it’s with ourselves, work or relationships. At first, when it’s new and clean, it all seems delicate and beautiful. But after a little time when it no longer seems as perfect or as nice as it was in the beginning, we tend to lose motivation. Maybe there’s another shirt, job or relationship out there, but it’ll all get old and stained with time.
Plus, if it becomes a little imperfect over time, maybe that means I had once loved it.
It’s so easy to find out something isn’t as perfect as it once seemed and try to find something else. Maybe it was too difficult or frustrating. Sometimes once we hit those boulders, it’s no longer something we want to do, or even wear.
After all, if I care for this shirt properly, the stain will be gone. It has the potential to look perfect again. Even after a few stains, I can still fix it. All there is to do is to not lose hope on it after one spill, one accident. That’s all it was.
It’s better than waiting a year to wear it. Nothing will ever be perfect or stay seamless forever. If it does, was it still a fulfilling life?
Perhaps my shirt might stay stainless once I learn how to hold onto soy sauce, but then maybe not. It isn’t worth crying over spilled sauce, but it is worth it to realize that nothing is perfect.
And that’s OK.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.