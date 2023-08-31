I’ve been thinking over the last few weeks about what has transpired in the city of Beckley since 1945. So much has changed. So much has come and gone. From the end of World War II, through the depressed economic times that the southern coalfields were subjected to in the 1950s. From the radical changes of the '60s, Vietnam, the post-war 1970s, and beyond. Nothing stays the same. And the little drive-in on Eisenhower Drive has been witness to all of it. Until today. August 29, 2023. King Tut has closed its doors, and the town will not be the same.
When my wife and I were dating, over forty years ago, we had a pizza there on one of our first dates. Now our children are grown, and our oldest grandchild is nearly the same age as we were when we started dating. Nothing stays the same.
I was born in Beckley, however, as a child, my family moved frequently, and so we lived in several different states. By the sixth grade, I had attended seven different schools. Then we moved back home. We would not move again, nor would I, now, ever leave home. Still, Beckley today is nothing like the city that I grew up in. Back then, it was the best.
Downtown was all we had. There were no shopping malls and no Walmarts. Fast-food franchises had barely begun to get a foothold in town. We had amenities far superior to those generic establishments. Indeed. G.C. Murphy, Grants, Sears & Roebuck, J.C. Penney... these were all within a stone’s throw of each other. Fine food was available within walking distance of the courthouse—Freddie’s, the Sportsman and the Smokehouse, Liz’s Little Restaurant, the Tip-Top, and even the deli at Smith’s Grocery. Downtown was booming in the '60s and '70s. The Pagoda on Harper Road had an entire lower floor devoted (mostly) to toys! The Beckley Theater, Hills and Heck’s department stores, and two skating rinks (MacArthur and Stanaford). Beckley College played basketball at the Armory and 15-cent hamburgers were there for the taking at the BBF. Cousins from out-of-state would visit at times, and the trip to Ron’s Trick Shop was obligatory. I bought my first record album at Davidson’s record store with grass-mowing money and I still have it (the Eagles first album). Every Christmas, Santa had a booth on the corner of Heber and Main in front of the courthouse, and the Beckley National Bank proudly displayed Santa and the full sled-pulling team of reindeer on the roof of the bank on Neville Street. Street rods were always present at Pete & Bob’s on Valley Drive, and we rubbernecked over them every time we came through town. Yes, we had it made. And King Tut was always there. On the outskirts of town, it was there, almost as if observing the passing of time—watching the changes that had come, and would come.
And so today, maybe without even realizing it, we have been subject to a line of demarcation of sorts. One that puts away the final vestiges of the Beckley that I knew as a child and a young man. It’s all gone now. Downtown has been transformed into government buildings and parking lots. Our two Walmarts have all but done away with mom-and-pop shops in the area. And franchised restaurants offer us what we think we want. But everything is vanilla now. The character of Beckley has been corporatized. Maybe things are more convenient. Maybe we’re more like the larger cities that we drive through as we go on vacations. We have the same restaurants, we have the same stores... but something is missing.
For the McKays, we wish them only the best and thank them for all the years that we had them in our little town. We will miss them. Beckley will go on. Change is inevitable. We all grow older, and people and things come and go. Still, we will be the poorer for the lack of our most-loved drive-in.
I have several slices of pizza in the freezer. Much as young couples do with the tops of their wedding cakes (I have to be careful, not to compare or slight the respect due my wife of forty years). Still, I will get it out and warm it up sometime soon, and remember. Yes, we had it made.
As Robert Frost so eloquently once said, “So dawn goes down to day, Nothing gold can stay.”
J.D. Wilson
Beckley
