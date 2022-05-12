Growing up, I always thought that I would know how to turn on the oven, grab a couple of whisks and whip something up that was so delicate and seamless – and tasty. But it turns out that baking isn’t as whimsical as we’re led to believe from television and magazines – and our active imaginations. It’s a science. And it turns out, science was never my best subject in school.
More than often, the first attempt at baking something new won’t turn out how one’s taste buds expected. Even the second attempt might not be eligible for a taste test. However, there will eventually come a day when one gets the science down and can bake the dish with ease. Then, everyone will taste the dish and assume the baker was talented, though they didn’t know that it took more than three times for the dish to even become edible.
But what they don’t know won’t hurt them, right?
It would be weird if we were born into a perfect world. One where the first attempt at a new cake would be incredible and one where we did everything correct. But instead, there have always been things that we can’t control. There have and will always be invisible standards that others have set that they believe should be fulfilled by all. Even when one is 3 or 4 months old, there are strangers out there wondering if the child is growing faster or slower than other children the same age. Or even as one grows and starts talking, some strangers are listening, wondering if the child should know more words than they do.
And yet, children aren’t aware of this. Because of those who are raising and caring for the child and keeping them safe, they aren’t aware of the standards that others have imposed. They don’t allow them to negatively weigh on how they raise the child or who they grow up to be.
And because of this, a child might never know that they were being held to standards until they grow up. And there comes a day when those standards cease to matter or harm one’s individuality. Yet, one’s own standards begin to become heavy. We grow up. We learn who we are and what we’re capable of. We realize who we want to become. We also know who we don’t want to become. We realize the power that we hold over creating the life that we want.
Then one day, one wakes up and the weight of those lifelong standards has been lifted, but the ultimate fear of failure has replaced it. Unlike those younger years, there is no one who can protect one from those opinions and ideas.
But there is one thing that everyone learns, though it’s never fun. Everyone learns that nothing ever turns out like expected. No matter how much they fight for what they want, it still happens. We truly never know what will happen next.
Yet, why are we upset that it didn’t turn out how we expected? This is the first time any of us have ever lived.
Even with baking, it can take someone multiple times to get a recipe right. So, why do we get upset with ourselves when it was our first time trying something? Yes, we know what we’re capable of and we know what we want to achieve. But because we know that we have that potential, why do we consider it a failure to try again?
With any hobby, we understand that practice makes perfect. So why do we expect big life events to always turn out perfect when we’ve never done this life thing before?
Almost everything can always be fixed.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.