Not often, but when I am out walking alone late at night, past midnight, the vision comes to me in a flash, a beat or two, and then it is gone. In those dark moments I have seen the ruins of civilization amidst a scorched earth and the ashes of global warming. There are Picassos and Renoirs burning in my brain, the sheet music to Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” or Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto” wafting across a lunar landscape, lifted if only temporarily by hot air and dry winds. A playbill to Tennessee Williams’ “Streetcar Named Desire” smolders in a brush pile of literature. The architectural drawings of da Vinci and the U.S. Constitution are gone, never to inspire or instruct again.
Don’t mean to sour your day, but climate change is racing around the globe and we here on planet Earth, as a global collection of political bodies, are doing far too little to avoid catastrophe.
The political divide in our country these days does not allow for compromise or common courtesy. We choose sides, stay put in our silos and bend the peculiars to fit the narrative. Political perspectives are scripted and dictated from an echo chamber of identical thought. Public policy, too, is written, copied and shared. One size fits all. What is good for Tennessee is good for West Virginia.
This is where we are, stuck, unable to grab our elected leaders’ attention to change the conversation, to add a different perspective and a different approach to an old problem, to – you know – make necessary progress to avoid the coming calamity of a world gone mad.
Here at home, we do not talk national politics in public. It is too hazardous with too much potential for conflict, animosity and acrimony, for seething anger, insults and threats.
And in that we suffer a loss of community.
How do we find a way forward, to coexist and act together towards solving big problems for the greater good? I will suggest that the care and nourishment of democracy begins at the local level, at your school board meeting, at the city council work session, in commission chambers where progress is often measured by how many homes a sewer extension reaches.
But even that, too, can be troubled without transparency, when elected leaders or appointed employees keep important information out of the public square.
Public Works employees in Beckley, for instance, are asking for a pay raise similar to what was given police officers in August. They have attended the last couple of council meetings and shared their perception that too many decisions are being made behind closed doors at City Hall. And, why wouldn’t they? At the last meeting, Mayor Rob Rappold asked the city attorney if it was OK to contact individual council members to talk about the pay issue.
Perfectly legal, of course, but why not set aside a special meeting to have that discussion with the public – including those city employees – before any ordinance is written?
And in another little drama that the mayor and council have failed to address with the public, why not share the details of any lease arrangement the city may or may not have with Tammy Jordan and Fruits of Labor for occupying one of its downtown buildings? It gives the appearance of backroom deals, of secrecy, of someone getting favored treatment. It is not a good look.
The local cafe and bakery certainly has nothing to apologize for. The primary mission of Fruits of Labor is the rather noble cause of providing jobs and training in the culinary arts to those who are in recovery from substance use disorder. And they are dang good at doing just that. Typically, 50 percent of drug court participants achieve long-term recovery. At Fruits of Labor, 90 percent of participants find success.
Why doesn’t the mayor share details of the arrangement and say the city will support that effort? Addiction is a deep and troubling issue in the coalfields of West Virginia, and this is how a cool little college town takes care of its own.
No, the end of civilization does not rest on the details of a lease agreement that may or may not exist, but in this case, our trust in City Hall does.
