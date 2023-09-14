North America has had a rough year. In 2023: Thousands of Canadian wildfires billowed smoke across the east coast, reaching West Virginia, and beyond. The wildfires in Maui burned Lahaina to the ground. A tropical storm hit California, flooding Los Angeles. Hurricanes hit Florida more frequently than ever. Arizona had a heat wave that reached 110 degrees and above for 31 days straight. Vermont, also, was hit with devastating floods. Climate Change is the factor connecting them all. Our planet is hotter than it has been since the climate record began in 1880. Greenhouse gases from human activity are trapping heat inside our atmosphere, heating our oceans and disrupting weather patterns. Unless we change our ways, hurricanes, floods, and wildfires will happen more and more frequently, in areas where these events are not typical.
There are some things that we, as individuals, can do to help fight climate change: reducing your purchases of single use plastic and recycling, electrifying everything from your lawn mower to your car and stove. Simple actions like turning off lights when you leave a room are worthwhile. Washing your clothes in cold water will lower your electricity bill and save on carbon emissions. Switching to bamboo toilet paper (www.reel.com) will save trees, which breathe in carbon.
This November, the state of Ohio is having an election to decide if a woman’s right to choose will be protected by their constitution. Forced births will only exacerbate the issue of overpopulation, and the carbon footprint that each individual creates. Consider donating to organizations getting out the vote to enshrine Ohio’s right to choose, like “Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom PAC”.
There is one individual action that is more important than all the others though, and that is voting. Please, get out and vote. Vote for Joe Biden and a straight Democratic ticket. Look at the individual candidates. Sometimes there is a republican in posing as a Democrat, as we’ve seen by the number of elected officials switching parties in recent years. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can go to the WV Secretary of State’s website.
Roger Vannoy
Lewisburg
