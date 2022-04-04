“Normal” isn’t coming back, but Jesus is.
Jesus said, “as it was in the days of Noah,” would be one of the signs of his coming. Well, we certainly are living in the Noah days and perilous times, Matthew 24:37 and 1 Thessalonians 5. The rapture of God’s church takes place before the event spoke of in Matthew 24, but still people are living in Noah, Lot days and 2 Timothy 3:1-13 certainly describes our world today.
In John 14:3 Jesus said He will come for his church. He has prepared us a place and will take us to be with him. He will receive us, and where he is we will be also. Friend, if you don’t know Jesus as your own personal savior, you are not saved, born again. Just look at our world today. The signs of Jesus coming are here and normal as we knew it before. Covid-19 isn’t coming back but Jesus is.
He’s coming to rapture us born again people before the Antichrist takes over and the Great Tribulation begins. If you stop, look and listen, you will see how near we are to going home.
Folks, you don’t want to be left behind to face the hell coming on this earth. If you are backslidding, repent, ask God to forgive you. He will take you back. There’s nothing God won’t forgive, just ask for him to restore your salvation and do not delay, for we know not the day or hour, only our Father in heaven does. But we see the day fast approaching. We should be living our lives like we expect him today. What a horrible reality to face if you have been left behind after the rapture. Some believe they will be saved after the rapture. Not so. That will be the Jewish believers who survive the tribulation. Antichrist henchmen will hunt down and kill people left behind. They will be shot, beheaded. If you refuse the mark of the beast, you cannot buy or sell without it, and it’s all falling into place. God’s clock is ticking. He is getting ready to do something profound. He will fulfill the promises he made to Moses. Don’t put off salvation another day. Seek the Lord while he may be found. Remember, “normal” isn’t coming back, but Jesus is. Be ready.
Lois King
Bradley