As natural and man-made disasters increase in quantity and intensity, non-profit organizations can provide essential support for low-resource families, businesses, and governmental units.
Many nonprofits maintain a database of individuals in need within their service area. Food banks compile eligibility forms for individuals who qualify for USDA foods. People in need for assistance with energy bills complete applications. Service to low-resource people who seek counseling for personal, housing, and financial reasons must be documented through an application process if nonprofits are to be reimbursed for their services.
When disasters strike, representatives from local nonprofits are a valuable resource due to being familiar with the demographics in an area. Typically these reps know the general area where clients are being served and particular circumstances. Usually, nonprofits have resources that can be used to respond to basic human needs immediately after an occurrence.
Most nonprofits, including faith-based organizations, have good relationships with units of government and volunteers serving in the area. By collaborating with partners many special need families who may be invisible to the general public gain access to basic needs.
One of the effective collaborations in disaster responses is with Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs). During the West Virginia floods in 2000 and 2001, this collaboration brought nonprofits, including faith-based organizations, representatives from units of government, human service agencies, and business people together with FEMA and the National Guard to seek input and provide linkages for resources needed by people impacted.
Some of the concerns relevant in disaster recovery are related to maintaining access to important papers, such as birth certificates, social security cards, and ownership documents. Some nonprofits and businesses maintain those documents for individuals served.
Submission of applications by people needing help can be complicated without proper identification. Certain application requirements do not fit in some helping agencies donut holes. For instance, deeds or proof of ownership of mobile homes may not be covered under certain programs. Many low resource people may not have clear deeds or ownership documents for personal property. Some insurance provisions might carry coverage for floods, but not for windstorms. With no insurance coverage, some ownership may be conveyed as a total loss.
Also, there are deadlines to apply for help. People must become aware of those deadlines, when, where, and how to submit applications. Completing the applications can be complicated and some might require support from legal services. Impacted people should know where FEMA, insurance, and other resource centers are located and whether those locations are accessible to them, particularly if there are special needs. People should be aware of long lines when requesting help after a disaster, whereby many nonprofits can provide some temporary assistance until longer term assistance is gained.
Most nonprofits have a limited budget capacity to respond to enormous challenges at the onset of a disaster. These organizations must immediately utilize their resources to respond. Fundraising activities must begin immediately. When nonprofits utilize their federal and state funds, reimbursements through documentation may become time-consuming. Available local businesses may extend credit to allow nonprofits to secure needed resources until public funds are procured. Also, in most instances, nonprofits must identify matching contributions to obtain necessary funding.
Smaller nonprofit organizations may not be included in direct appropriations from the federal government, but some advocacy groups are promoting a state-wide block granting process for consideration. These groups aspire for the elimination of bureaucracies that delay disbursements due to inefficient practices when communities need help. State and federal entities are able to track nonprofits through quarterly and annual reporting data.
During the aftermath of a disaster, advocacy groups would like to create a pipeline for capital to reach people and communities most in need. These investments can be made available through Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). In West Virginia, there are a very limited number of CDFIs available. There is an approved entity in the Charleston area but certain criteria such as membership, participation, and financial provisions may limit inclusion for many small nonprofits.
Overall, disasters impacting regions and communities will likely require more manpower, equipment, and money than ever. Many communities have systems in place that can be overlooked but have an important role in meeting local crises. Nonprofits, including faith-based organizations address family needs on a daily basis and are generally aware of who these families are and where they reside. Certainly, these entities will continue to have a vital role in meeting the demands bought on by disasters.
— Marcus Wilkes is assistant director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.