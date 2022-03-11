It is simple to understand why the state’s three leading politicians – Gov. Jim Justice and Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito – are pushing to “drill, baby drill” the nation’s way to energy independence as war takes a predictably grisly turn in Ukraine. With Russian bombs exploding across several cities in that eastern European nation, as the civilian death count rises, with inflation speeding ahead in the U.S. – stripping workers of any savings they may have had in their paychecks – and with the cost of a gallon of gas at historic highs, there is no time like the present, too many politicians and hucksters believe, to convince people of something that is just not true.
Our elected leaders, representing a state whose fortunes were built on the back of labor in the fossil fuel industry, are insisting that we revert to energy solutions that solve nothing but would in fact enrich two of them, Justice the coal baron and Manchin the coal investor.
But they are wrong, they know as much, and, as such, we can only assume that they are intentionally misleading the public for private or political gain. Probably both.
First, and most importantly, let’s remember – since none of the three are talking much about it – that higher energy prices, on the world’s current dystopian stage, are a cost of defending democracy and freedom. Believe in the sovereignty of all nations? In international law and resisting armed aggression? Welcome to the fight.
President Biden, wisely, is not sending American troops into Ukraine. He is not even supporting a no-fly zone at this juncture. So his and our only option, if we want to punish Russian President For Life Vladimir Putin for his deadly autocratic and authoritarian aggression, is an attack on the Russian economy by turning off the spigot from their oil fields, by crushing the value of the country’s currency and by bringing economic activity to a standstill.
And that is exactly what the president did.
That will cause some pain at the pump here in the states, which will lead to a tightening of household spending. That, in turn, will ripple across the economy and feed inflationary pressures, upping the price of most everything, especially the grocery bill. None of the outcomes in the U.S. and across the free world is desirable, but at least it is not as painful as having a bomb dropped on your house or on a maternity ward, not as inconvenient as having to pack up a suitcase and head to the nearest country hundreds of miles down the road because yours is being wiped off the face of the map.
The fix, some politicians like ours are saying, is to open up new oil leases. But that solves nothing in the near future and only exacerbates mounting problems with the degradation of our environment and turning back whatever progress we have made toward lowering global temperatures. In a very real sense, we are tempting fate.
Justice et al would have us believe that fossil fuel energy producers here at home, alone, can turn production shortfalls around lickety-split, compensating for any shortfall.
Poppycock.
Next time you get a chance, ask a politician – one who is promoting increased domestic energy production – how long they think it will take to contract a new rig, move the rig onto the drilling site, and recruit workers, to say nothing of responding to the spider web of regulations and paperwork.
How long before the oil starts flowing to the surface? And, then, how long to refine?
Yes, just setting up takes months. To add, let’s say, a million barrels of oil a day? That represents 1 percent of the global oil market.
Not much energy independence in any of that.
Bottom line for those who chose not to ignore and admit the obvious: Achieving energy independence by drilling for more oil and gas may make for a catchy phrase for a bumper sticker or chant at a political convention, but it is not a long-term solution. It is repeating the mistakes of our past and ignoring the promise and existential challenge of our future.
Energy independence will come only from shaking off the shackles of the fossil fuel industry and speeding ahead with a commitment to renewables and to electric vehicles.
The U.S. can produce all of the energy it will ever need – but not by reversing course and returning to the days of old.
And you know what? Our politicians know as much. And they know better.