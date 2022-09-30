We are not prepared to go as far as President Biden, who said in a recent interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the “pandemic is over.”
Well, probably not, Mr. President.
But we get his drift.
Even Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization, noting global Covid deaths in the first week of September had declined to their lowest level since March 2020, said “the end is in sight” for the pandemic.
We would welcome that news – especially if it were true.
But it is worth everyone’s consideration, as West Virginia’s own Covid czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said this week, that we must remain vigilant, cautious and mindful – especially with colder temperatures already sending us indoors to share space with others for more hours of the day.
And that environment, of course, is the perfect Petri dish for the coronavirus to pick up a new head of steam, with one person thinking those sniffles or more serious flu-like symptoms are anything but the first signs of Covid – until they are hacking up a lung and headed to the hospital emergency department.
Or worse, coughing and sneezing in public, and spreading the contagion to others.
What goes around comes around, especially with viral infections. We would do well to remember that there have been over 96 million known cases of Covid-19 here in the United States alone – more than 625 million around the world – and who knows how many more cases discovered through home testing and not, conveniently, reported.
In little ol’ West Virginia? Over 600,000 known cases.
As Dr. Marsh pointed out during a state pandemic presser on Thursday, “The United Kingdom last week saw a 30 percent increase in Covid cases.”
And not only that, the UK had seen a 17 percent increase in Covid hospitalizations.
The driver causing that pileup?
“They are seeing waning immunity and not enough people are vaccinated,” Marsh said. And what happens in the UK, Marsh said, is often a precursor of things to come in this country.
And, so, yes, about our vaccination rates: Coming up on two years after the first doses were distributed and shot into arms, West Virginia still has but 55.5 percent of its population that is considered fully vaccinated – two shots in the arm.
And, for those keeping score, for those who give a whip about public health, we know that two shots is not enough, that booster shots must be part of the inoculation program and have gone a long way to reduce the incidence of Covid infection. And for many who have gotten sick, regardless, their illnesses were not as severe as it would have been without the extra protection.
Now, Marsh and other health officials are encouraging the general population, especially the elderly, to visit the doctor or the local grocery store pharmacy, and sign up for the Omicron booster shot – which only 2 percent of the U.S. population has done.
This particular booster fends off the now dominant BA.5 variant.
Here in the Mountain State? Only about 40,000 West Virginia residents, or about 3 percent of those eligible, have been given the Omicron booster as of this week.
We can do better. Much better.
But will we?
Or, like President Biden, have too many of us figured out that the pandemic is over, that the risk of becoming sick is so low that it’s not worth worrying about? That we can go about our lives, at the grocery store or in a crowded room, without a care in the world?
Well, hate to pop the balloon, but we think we are still at the mercy of the pandemic, that there is an inevitability of new variants, that there will be those, young and old alike, who will come down with long Covid, and that we are still incapable of being fully able to block infections and transmissions.
It ain’t over.
Yes, Covid has become significantly less lethal as most people in the U.S. and the world have gained some level of immunity from vaccination or infection.
But, still, about 400 Americans each day have been dying from Covid this summer.
Please, especially if you are elderly or have co-morbidities, consider getting the Omicron booster.
And sign up for a flu shot while you are at it.
After all, it is getting cold outside.
