One day in the late 1930s, the Radio Corporation of America hosted a party that included around 200 magazine and newspaper writers. At least, that’s what one writer called Jessie Wiley Voils from the Delineator magazine wrote. However, the party wasn’t one of loud music and late nights. It began with a simple luncheon and ended with the crowd watching television.
This was a long-awaited premier. These writers were getting to see a demonstration of a television for the first time. Jessie said that they waited in tense silence. Jessie described how they remembered how amazing the first radios seemed. Now, Jessie was seeing something like radio pictures. It probably seemed unreal. Futuristic. Odd.
Though that first television screen was as big as a photo that fits in an album, it was revolutionary.
Now, it’s something that is a staple in American homes. A television isn’t even a signal of some sort of luxury. Sure, some televisions might be old, and some might be new, but they all work the same way. We all know what one looks like.
The thing is, we don’t ever think twice about how amazing that technology was. Maybe we don’t have time because technology seems to be advancing more and more every day. It isn’t stopping.
Generation Z is supposed to be the one immersed with modern technology and the rise of iPhone. Yet, as one of the Gen Z kids, I can’t seem to keep up with modern technology. As amazing as it all seems, there’s something lingering around it that seems scary and unknown.
Over the past few years, I’ve gotten to try out the virtual reality experience. It’s something that involves a headset that covers the face like snow goggles. Once the glasses are on, it throws one into another dimension – or so it seems. Everywhere one looks, up or down, there is a whole new world waiting for someone to explore.
It took a few years and a few tries for me to get used to the idea of the virtual reality (mainly because it can make one feel dizzy.) Perhaps it was the pandemic or growing older, but I now understand that it will be a part of our culture.
It didn’t matter if some people might’ve been uneasy about televisions or telephones or even smartphones. These devices never asked for approval. They just slowly became the societal norm.
Within the virtual reality, it looks as if some companies would be able to use it for meetings or calls. Sure, the employees wouldn’t be a hologram that projects into the meetings, but they could still meet – albeit as characters they designed to look like themselves.
This is probably the future. And as much as it may make me uncomfortable, no one can stop the constant progress. It’s funny that even though the article about the premier of the television was written over 80 years ago, we still find ourselves in awe of the newest technology. Perhaps, the newest things will always feel strange at first. That is, until one day they’re suddenly engrained as part of our culture.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.