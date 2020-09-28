I am not a fast writer. In the regular world, I don’t think that matters. On deadline it does.
I look around our newsroom and see colleagues zooming at the keyboard. Once, more than 10 years ago, I recall Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens telling me and then-editor Tom Colley he could have a column written in 15 minutes.
I was astounded.
It takes me twice that time to come up with an idea, gather my thoughts and begin structuring the content in my mind.
Senior Reporter Greg Jordan has a column-writing face. I can’t describe it, but I know it when I see it. Usually, a hint of a smile will dot his expression as he types first-person commentary instead of black-and-white breaking news.
Charles is, I believe, the speediest of writers. He can pen five editorials in a quarter of the time it takes me to write one feature story.
I remain in awe.
Charlie Booth is another one who can put out copious quantities of copy in a few hours time. He does so quietly and steadfastly from his corner in the newsroom.
Alway calm. Always thorough. Always smiling.
Lifestyles Editor Emily Rice also writes at an amazing speed. On Friday afternoon she remarked that she had her Sunday feature story and column written, and pages designed, in record time.
I smile with pride but also wonder, how is that possible?
— — — — —
Yes, I am the slow one. When I have the front-page lead story, I apologize to copy editors in advance.
I know, and they know, the story will be filed minutes before deadline – or, at times, a few minutes after.
As an editor, this is likely my greatest flaw. Deadlines are sacred, but I weigh that time on the clock with finding the perfect adverbs and adjectives, and constructing a story or column that will flow.
It’s creativity on a countdown, and sometimes the countdown loses.
— — — — —
It’s early afternoon on Saturday and I am in Step No. 1 of the column writing process – trying to come up with a topic while cleaning my house and occasionally throwing a tennis ball for the German shepherds.
I receive a text from photographer Jessica Nuzzo telling me she’s heard there was a stabbing in Princeton.
I reach out to contacts and learn there was a stabbing, then wait to hear back from the investigating deputy.
Meanwhile, I continue to throw the ball, sweep the floors and mull possible column topics.
Halloween? Pumpkins? Fall foliage?
Nope. I am not in that embrace-autumn state of mind.
Columns are personal, and my mood does not entail a happy, gourd-bedazzling narrative with red, orange and yellow metaphors.
— — — — —
My cellphone lights up with the name of the investigator in Saturday’s crime.
With notebook in hand, I take the call on the back porch where service is best and I can also keep an eye on the ball-chasing German shepherds.
I quickly learn this is not a typical stabbing. (I find it abhorrent that I can even define a “typical stabbing” — but our world is a news world and stories have various levels of complexity.)
There are four victims – one deceased and three injured – and one suspect in custody.
I shake my head at the violence of the crime, and then grimace when I see the suspect’s mugshot.
As always, I think of the families and utter a quiet prayer.
Drugs are deadly, folks. Learn from this.
I type up my notes and let the newsroom know the story has been filed.
Yes, in my defense, I can be fast at breaking news. I may not be as swift as Charles, Greg, Charlie or Emily, but I can hold my own.
— — — — —
Once again, I am back at the column screen. And, again, I realize there are no happy pumpkins on my agenda.
Tragedy has ripped through southern West Virginia with a life lost and others forever altered.
It’s not a time to type fast, but one to mull over the mayhem and what, if anything, can be done to prevent it in the future.
Sensing my solemn state, German shepherd Pica brings me a tennis ball and lays his head in my lap.
“Not tonight, boy,” I tell him.
Tonight I have a column to write.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.