With the West Virginia Legislature doing its level best to convince young people that they may have to leave the state to access a quality public education, it is both gratifying and humbling to know that there are forces doing important work on that front to make sure that every kid has a shot at success – right out of the womb.
As detailed in a story that started on the front page of Thursday’s Register-Herald, less than half of all babies born in Raleigh County are being enrolled in the Imagination Library, a national program started by the incomparable Dolly Parton that delivers a free book each and every month from birth to age 5, ensuring that every child has access to age-appropriate books prior to entering school. Now, how cool is that?
There is no greater gift that a child can receive than the love of reading for it is a gift that stays with a person his or her entire life. It is the foundation upon which all other learning is built.
And yet, somehow, nearly three of every five newborns in Raleigh County are being allowed to slip through the cracks.
Thankfully, the Beckley Rotary Club and its president, April Elkins Badtke, have put it on their agenda to shore up the flooring. The local Rotarians have launched a project to raise funds, books and awareness for Imagination Library. Badtke said it costs $25 to provide a book each month for a year to one child registered for the Imagination Library.
“Our goal is $3,000 is what we’re aiming to raise,” she said. “We hope we raise more because the more we raise, the more kids that we can get enrolled to get a book every month until they start kindergarten.”
This should be an easy initiative to get behind. Monetary donations for the program can be made on the Beckley Rotary Club’s website at beckleyrotary.org. Book donations will also be accepted by Badtke at Stewards Individual Placements at 330 Harper Park Drive in Beckley.
Hey, do it for the kids – and do it for the future of our state.
