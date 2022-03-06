The Salvation Army has been at its present location on South Fayette Street since 1938 and has worked in our community since 1925. The Salvation Army of Beckley serves the Beckley area including the counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Wyoming, West Virginia. The aging building has limited space, and there is a growing demand for services. New facilities are desperately needed.
Major Ronald Mott, commanding officer at The Salvation Army of Beckley, shared with me that there is a rising need among individuals and families for food and emergency assistance, such as help with utilities and housing. The pandemic touched the lives of all of us and we continue to see its impact. Families who never needed help with food or rent are having to make difficult choices. With the support of donors, The Salvation Army gets them the resources they need to survive and thrive.
To meet increased need and replace an aging building, a new community center is being built on Robert C. Byrd Drive that will be a central location for The Salvation Army of Beckley’s social services to the area. The Salvation Army is grateful to the Carter Family Foundation, Raleigh County, the City of Beckley, the State of West Virginia along with anonymous donors who made this project possible. On Dec. 26, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the distribution of $6 million in CARE Funds designated for health, education, and welfare to this project.
With rising costs for building materials and contractors due to pandemic inflation, the costs for the community center project have doubled, substantiating the importance of every donation made to date and presenting an opportunity for future support from the community. Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2023. The building will include a gymnasium, a commercial kitchen with fellowship hall, rooms for afterschool and youth enrichment programs, social service offices, and areas for Salvation Army Corps programs.
If you would like more information about this essential project or would like to contribute, please call The Salvation Army of Beckley at 304-253-9541 or you may also make an online donation at https://bit.ly/BeckleySalArmy
Your support in this much-needed and important community project is greatly appreciated.
Jay Quesenberry
Advisory Board Chair
The Salvation Army of Beckley