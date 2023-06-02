My family has lived in West Virginia for nearly two centuries and I take my ties to this community very seriously. That is one of the reasons why I am so focused on saving the state money when I can. And I am also serious when it comes to sustaining our state’s economic health and the health of the families who live here.
That means supporting programs that save our state money and help expand health care choices for West Virginians, and a bill I supported during this year’s regular session will do that.
Senate Bill 476 passed the state Senate by a unanimous vote. The House also passed it overwhelmingly. The bill will open the Medicaid managed health care program up to more companies, which will in turn increase competition, save money and improve health care outcomes for those on Medicaid.
Between 2015 and when Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 476 in March, West Virginia state law limited the program to three insurance companies, which meant West Virginians who receive Medicaid only had three options for Medicaid coverage. This lack of competition did not serve the state or those in the Medicaid system well. As we all know, competition drives down prices and it forces companies to provide a better product.
The new law allows any Medicaid provider to provide care in the Mountain State. This is a win-win for West Virginia because the increased competition will drive down costs. It will also mean that those on Medicaid will have more options to choose from when it comes to receiving service.
Medicaid is a very large program in the state. Well over half a million West Virginians rely on the service. Medicaid covers half of the births in the state, and it provides insurance for more than 50 percent of the children. It also covers 76 percent of long-term care costs for West Virginians. Passing laws that save our state money in the management of this massive program is just good financial sense.
But this move was about more than just saving money. As the son of a doctor, health care is something that I am very concerned about. The new law will mean that those who receive Medicaid will have additional choices when it comes to selecting providers.
This choice will mean that they can go to the provider that is right for them, be that someone closer to their home or someone who just provides better service. Better service will lead to better health outcomes and healthier people. Healthier people are better able to pick themselves up by their bootstraps, get to work and get off public assistance.
Taking action to support Medicaid means supporting job growth and economic activity in the state because it supports jobs in the health care industry as well as the health and well-being of people working in other industries.
That means West Virginians will have more input in their health care that will translate into a more robust health care economy and better health outcomes for our fellow Mountaineers.
We want to make sure we are providing a quality medical service to those who truly need it. We also want to make sure we’re getting the best service for the price. Senate Bill 476 accomplishes all of those goals. It is a bill that needed to be passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.