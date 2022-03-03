The home was safe – the kind of safe one felt when their mom held them when they were younger.
It felt so comfortable that one wouldn’t think of the bad things that could be going on outside.
But if someone pulled back the curtains from the kitchen window, all they would see was the angry glow of fire and the smut-filled sky.
It felt like the forest fire went on for days. Yet there wasn’t much fear surrounding it. Everyone knew that it would soon die and that it was under control.
Sure, it wasn’t an everyday occurrence. It had been one of the only forest fires I had seen. Yet, we knew that we’d be safe.
Outside of the window, people weren’t trying to harm us.
No one was outside waiting to drop a bomb or inflict fear. It was just a force caused by nature.
No one was trying to take anything away from us. It just was.
Yet, some folks can’t say the same thing.
When the sun hides and the night appears, there aren’t any surprises waiting for us.
We’ll snuggle the sheets in bed and set an alarm for the next morning, probably only worrying about how many hours of sleep we’ll get.
It’s how every day is. It’s our comfort. We know what comes next because we’re in control of it.
We might wake up right before the alarm sounds and complain about the one second of extra sleep we didn’t have.
Or go to the local coffee shop and sigh about how many other people are in line to get a bagel.
Or maybe it’s walking past a group of young kids being a little too loud with their laughter.
But without those annoyances, it wouldn’t feel normal.
Everyone is carefree and not afraid of what the day might bring.
They’re not afraid of what could happen or worried about when a bomb could drop. They’re just living.
It’s always surreal to see others go through war and violence.
It almost feels rude to sip on a warm cup of tea while watching coverage of it.
It almost feels rude to complain about the little annoyances when others can’t even walk outside and feel safe.
It’s weird to live a normal life when others lost their normalcy all in a day.
Bad things happen, but at least the sky is clear, people are laughing down the street and there is a place one feels safe and protected.
We have the privilege of not having to live in fear or wonder what’s going to happen next.
Though for years some people in power have said things that inflict fear within the nation.
Yet, it all seems petty within the grand scheme of things.
Maybe one day soon, the people who live in this real fear can feel at home and at peace once more.
Me? I never want to take the feeling of being safe for granted again.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.