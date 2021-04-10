Our governor and West Virginia’s supermajority Republican legislators, from backbenchers to those wearing the mantle of leadership, ignored too many of the state’s myriad problems to debate, instead, ideological and cultural hot button issues that they believed, we can only imagine, would play well with their base.
While we would not be so cocksure as they of that self-serving notion, we certainly see the legislative ruins in the wake of poor planning, a lack of discipline and little to no evidence that enough legislators practiced due diligence to arrive at relevant and effective legislation.
Theirs was, at best, a dishonest effort with a singular focus on pure party dogma. Citizens need to hold them responsible for ignoring what is not plumb in our world for much is out of kilter.
By way of example, and there are many, the legislators sent the governor a law that will, effectively, shutter all needle exchange programs across the state – this instead of addressing the weakness of a public health infrastructure exposed by a devastating pandemic.
Never mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 88,000 people died of drug overdoses in the 12 months ending in August – the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a year.
Never mind that West Virginia typically leads all states in both drug overdose and death rates.
Never mind that an HIV outbreak has reared its head in Kanawha County where cases linked to injection drug use increased from two in 2018 to at least 35 in 2020.
Never mind that needle exchange programs have proven to curtail the number of HIV and hepatitis C infections and deaths.
Never mind that the West Virginia Center on Budget Policy issued a report that said “the total economic damage caused by the drug crisis in West Virginia amounted to about $11.3 billion; in Kanawha County, the total reached $1.7 billion.”
Never mind that the report went on to state that to treat the 35 new HIV cases reportedly related to intravenous drug use in 2020 will cost nearly $17 million.
Too many legislators believe what they hear in their inner circles, selective chat rooms protected from hard truths known by critical thinking.
They refuse, apparently, to study the science and research. They don’t even take the advice of the state’s own health director who, in testimony, advised the legislators not to pull the rug out from under the needle exchanges.
Their path, of course, is no way to develop public policy let alone write law.
But here we are, at the end of the session, and that legislation has wound its way through both the Senate and the House and sits on the governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.
He, of course, should veto the bill. But we have no confidence that the governor will do the right thing.
So, we will remind the governor of what he said during his state of the state address to kick off this session. He said his job, “first and foremost, it’s to look out after the health and safety of the people.”
So do that, Gov. Justice. Stay true to your own words, to your mission. Protect us from our lawmakers and veto this bill.