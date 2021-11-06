All the Democrats that are serving in our Congress need to take some advice from the common men and women out here that are now struggling due to a long list of total failures that are directly linked to them. First and foremost, you work for us, we don’t work for you.
Gasoline is up 60 percent from one year ago. Inflation is out of control. Anyone reading this does not need me to list all the things that are going wrong. They already feel it in their pockets. I know of not one good thing that Biden has done for America. It is ridiculous what they are doing with these massive trillion-dollar bills that they are trying to pass as we speak. We don’t even know what is in these bills. I am sure there is no common sense applied in any of it.
I do not think that I am by myself in saying that these politicians behind this fiasco have lost any semblance of caring about what we the people want. They are not listening to us. They do not care what we think anymore. When I see what these narcissistic servants of the people are doing to this country, it makes me furious as a Viet Nam Veteran. I know millions of people fought and died for America. They didn’t fight and die so that they could slop at the tax payers trough for 50 and 60 years, pretending to be royalty. We are such fools letting this happen.
When will manufacturing be brought back to America? Are we going to keep feeding China billions of dollars so that they can build their military and come to our country and take it away from Americans? Nuclear capable hypersonic missiles being tested right? Caught our leaders with their pants down. I truly think that we should put our full attention on China instead of worrying about some mixed up kid who doesn’t know what sex they want to claim. Americans need to squash this insanity before it is too late.
James Livesay
Ronceverte