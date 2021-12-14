As you may have read, we ink-stained ragamuffins down here at news central are in the thick of planning a “Weekend” paper, a print report that will publish on Saturdays to replace the Sunday paper.
Yes, I know. Can never replace Sundays, right?
Well, we’re going to give it our best shot.
Like one subscriber who called on Monday, I, too, enjoy the more leisurely stroll through a heftier Register-Herald that Sunday provides – kicking off the all-day affair by melting into my favorite chair, the clock on the wall of no consequence, and the aroma and the stimulus of a freshly brewed pot of coffee setting the perfect template for a morning of silence and stories.
I like luxuriating in the fullness of the day, my one and only away from the work laptop, rounding off the hard edges, inhaling deeply and sinking my toes into the proverbial warm sands of a day without responsibility.
Oh, I still attend to passions. Often, I cook Sunday dinner. (Ask me about my golden, garlicky mashed potatoes some time.) As such, I often make a run to the grocery store where I take time to examine, grade and buy fruits and veggies not just for the day, but for sandwiches and salads for the balance of the week ahead.
And all of this is done at a pace that allows me to return to the pages of the newspaper, sometimes with a glass of wine, a brick of cheese and a crusty loaf of freshly baked bread.
Sometimes, in the appropriate weather, I will fire up the grill out on the patio, the paper keeping me company as the coals turn ashen gray.
Ah, Sundays. A day to relax.
Well, I have convinced myself that the new “Weekend” edition of the paper will be a good thing – for both of us – and I am not one who typically falls for a marketing pitch.
So, here in my own language, is what we, in part, are up to.
For starters, the new Saturday paper will weigh in a tad heavier – 32 pages instead of the typical 28 that drops now.
Also, you will be getting your Monday comics page back. Yes, for the first time since Covid forced us to reduce print days a year ago this past April, we will be providing all seven days of comics beginning January 8 – Sunday comics plus Monday’s delivered on Saturday.
All Sunday feature material – puzzles and Bridge and crossword and horoscope – stays.
Here is something we are likely to drop: The full page of market agate – the stock and mutual fund listings that runs on Sundays with our Business pages. And we may be one of the last small papers in the country that still carries such a feature.
Yes, I know. For some, this is a terrible decision. I have heard you in the past. Not the end of the world, but inconvenient, I know. But listen, I track stocks and mutual funds, too. Bonds as well. But I cannot remember the last time I consulted a newspaper on the matter. Print remains good at some things. Tracking storms and the markets – not so much. Even at my advanced age – and I know my kids would be proud of their old man – I can do that on my cellphone, with one thumb impression that opens my brokerage account and lets me know, relentlessly, that I need to keep on working.
Still, I get it. I understand the attachment. Kind of.
But here is the deal: I want that space to add to our report of southern West Virginia. That is the mission that we are embracing – and it is attainable as long as we stay focused, get some help from some of you and find some space in the paper to spread our storytelling wings.
Already, we have freelancers contributing to our report – in words and pictures. We also have a passionate number of photographers in these hills who have a fine eye for making a photo and capturing a moment. Maybe you have seen their recent work on a continuing photo essay we are calling A Place that elevates the pastoral and rural beauty that is all around us.
And, in the coming days, I am hopeful about announcing the addition of a couple more standing features – a youth columnist and a food columnist for the Life pages, each and every week.
One more thing for now: We will be moving the church page along with Bev Davis’ popular column, from what has been its temporary sanctuary on Thursdays to Saturday, back to where they once were and to where they both belong.
So, there ya go. That’s plenty enough fat for the fire today. I’ll be keeping you posted as we make decisions down here, and, yes, I would appreciate your thoughts, your ideas, your direction.
We could even swap recipes.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.