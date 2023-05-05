As an environmentalist, I was disappointed to read Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s recent letter in support of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. This project represents a dangerous expansion of natural gas infrastructure that poses serious threats to public health.
Numerous studies have shown that shale gas development, including the construction of pipelines, is associated with a range of negative health impacts. These include respiratory problems, such as asthma, as well as birth defects, neurological damage and cancer. The construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will disrupt local ecosystems, including sensitive wetlands and streams, and increase the risk of landslides and water pollution.
Furthermore, the continued expansion of natural gas infrastructure will exacerbate the climate crisis by locking us into a fossil fuel-dependent energy system for decades to come. As President Biden has stated, we need to take seriously the social, racial, and environmental justice concerns that are associated with these projects.
It is clear that Secretary Granholm’s letter was written in response to political pressure from proponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, rather than a careful consideration of the project’s impacts on public health and the environment. I urge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other federal agencies to prioritize the health and safety of communities over the profits of the fossil fuel industry, and to reject the expansion of natural gas infrastructure like the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
We must take bold action to transition to a clean energy system that prioritizes the health and well-being of all people and the planet.
Jacquelyn Omotalade
Pittsburgh
