No sooner did the 2022 midterm elections conclude than politicians on all levels moved to early posturing for the 2024 races. Gov. Justice’s state of the state speech was as much a kick-off of his next campaign as was his “rose-colored glasses” reflection on the current state of our state. And, his proposal to cut the state’s income tax by half is nothing more than a gambit to woo West Virginia voters while obscuring the real impact of cutting revenue for our roads, schools, hospitals and public safety.
Cutting the state’s income tax by 50 percent (and resulting state revenue by around 25 percent) is not a good deal for West Virginia, particularly for working-class people who are already struggling with affordable access to health care and education. Permanent tax breaks paid for by a temporary budget surplus can only result in one thing: cuts to programs and services that West Virginians depend on.
While there’s a lot of focus on the current state surplus, most of that surplus was generated by two main factors: bigger than predicted severance tax collections that have resulted from high demand and high price for energy. Over the last year, natural gas prices have risen over 130 percent.
Secondly, our governor seems to have low-balled his annual revenue projections for several years now, acting surprised to see more coming in than he predicted. But these energy increases are not sustainable, and any budget surplus that depends on keeping energy prices artificially high is bound to hit hard times in the next bust cycle.
It’s also not sustainable to keep producing “flat-line” budgets which ignore rising inflation, the aging of the population, the continuing opioid crisis and the rising cost of consumer goods. Instead, lawmakers should be ending tax breaks for wealthier households and corporations, require them to pay their fair share like the rest of us and invest in improving the economy so that everyone can benefit from the boom.
Even though gas and coal generated more revenue than the state expected over the last couple years, for the people living in the six counties with highest production, not much has changed in a decade. Poverty rates remain high and these counties are losing more population while the out-of-state corporations who are extracting the fuel see ever-increasing profits.
The governor’s income tax cut proposal flew through the House in the early days of this current legislative session only to be declared DOA by Senate leaders. They are still holding out for the elimination of our Business Inventory and Equipment Tax (shot down by voters in November) and are hinting at a “rebate” similar to that suggested by the governor during his anti-Amendment 2 campaign last year. The hazards of either one are the same. Giving tax breaks to big out-of-state business will not “trickle down” prosperity onto working families struggling to make ends meet.
Over the last several years, the rich have gotten richer and price-gouging corporations have enjoyed enormous tax discounts under the Trump tax law while enriching their wealthy shareholders at our expense. Rather than pay taxes based on their income, like the rest of us, millionaires and billionaires pay lower tax rates than firefighters and teachers. The last thing we need is to make the system even more unfair by eliminating or cutting income or business inventory and equipment taxes.
The governor doubled down on his income tax cut proposal by holding a series of town hall meetings around the state. Watch for more of the same message of a “tsunami” of good coming from this drastic proposal.
The “tsunami” that Gov. Justice is predicting will, in reality, be one of cuts to state programs and basic services we’ve all come to depend on. His dream of new residents flocking to the Mountain State won’t materialize if we don’t have basic quality-of-life services to offer them like good roads and outdoor spaces, quality education, health care services, public safety officers, etc.
Increasing state workers’ wages is long overdue and a great idea and the governor should absolutely follow through. But we also need to do more to help the rest of the workforce prosper and to make future workers more competitive through education, paid leave and job training. We can’t do that with less revenue.
West Virginia has tried cutting taxes before in order to improve the economy. This “trickle down” strategy hasn’t worked and instead made things worse. More tax breaks for the rich and corporations don’t help the rest of us, don’t stimulate economic growth or competition in the long run and don’t leave average people better off.
All evidence points to the contrary: West Virginia lost more jobs and had lower wages between 2009 and 2020 than other states. We were slower to recover from Covid as well. Although federal relief bills poured millions more into our state for unemployment, health care coverage through Medicaid, new jobs, and other recovery policies, that funding is not permanent. Retaining at least some of the new benefits will require the wealthy and corporations to pay more, not less, in income taxes.
West Virginia faces many challenges from low labor force participation, hunger, homelessness and high utility and housing costs. The best use of any surplus is to start putting in place long-term solutions through reasonable investments and to reform the tax system so that it’s more fair and everyone pays what they owe. Cutting income and business taxes will benefit those who already have the most while doing nothing to make permanent improvements to the economy that could draw new residents from outside our borders.
