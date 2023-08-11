West Virginia lawmakers did some important work during this month’s special session, as the Legislature passed bills that will make a difference for both corrections officers and inmates. The moves come too late to avoid a federal lawsuit, but they are a necessary first step.
Tuesday’s lawsuit is meant to force the state to spend $330 million to improve prison and jail conditions and fill worker vacancies, according to the Associated Press. It alleges “inhumane living conditions” in the correctional facilities and accuses the governor and others of ignoring overcrowding and failing to provide regular funding for upkeep.
Lawmakers’ efforts over the past three days indicate they know they have work to do. Bills passed will provide $21.1 million to increase starting pay and change pay scales for state correctional officers, and will provide nearly $6 million for one-time bonuses for support staff in the correctional system beginning in October.
“These are the people who have been carrying the water for us since last August when this agency was placed into a state of emergency,” said Delegate Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh. “This bill does, in a small way, recognize not only the work of the non-uniformed staff, but the sacrifices they’ve been making during this prolonged state of emergency.”
Meanwhile, another piece of legislation will extend the expiration date on temporary photo identification provided to those released from incarceration, from 90 to 180 days, at no cost to those who have been released.
“Passage of this will help reduce recidivism of inmates,” said Delegate Larry Kump, R-Berkeley. “Many times, when inmates are released from prison, he or she has no identification, no means to procure employment and other things. This extension of identification cards for inmates really helps them get on their feet, provide themselves some employment and keeps them out of jail.”
Other related bills passed — requiring large municipalities to reimburse counties for up to five days of regional jail per diem fees, for example. But it must be just the beginning. Lawmakers and other public officials will be playing catch-up for a long time to do right by both those who work so hard in our correctional system and those who become wards of it.
