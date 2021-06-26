It’s nearing the time where masks will only be a memory of a horrible nightmare that we all had. It’ll be something that future kids will find hiding in the basement under old rusty computers and phones, wondering why there were so many. That’ll be the day when we sit down and tell the story of when we realized that life wasn’t as bad or as boring as we thought or that the world as we know it can stop in a second.
It’s also nearing the time where I must let go of the mask, which I had thought would never happen. Under the mask, no one can tell if the face got chubbier from staying home and eating. They can’t count the number of chins that may or may not be there. With a mask, who knows if there’s a smile or a smirk? It’s a safety blanket.
Yet, for those who enjoy going out, roaming around aisles in stores with no other intention but to look and touch everything in sight, it taught something valuable. Those who enjoy those meaningless actives of touching everything in a store, like myself, tend to get sick – a lot. A random cold? Got it. Strep? That’s the favorite. Weird virus? Sign me up.
With Covid-19 racing about, we learned to not go out into the dangerous world unless we really needed to. We learned to mask up as if we were going into battle, and we learned to always, always sanitize. Wash your hands early and often. The weirdest part? It wasn’t as easy to get sick every single week. It was amazing.
But as we venture out into real life again, how are we supposed to manage without our safety blankets? Everything, all the masks, distancing, soap and warm water – it worked. Sure, I might have gotten infected with the virus, but that’s all.
When everything goes back to normal, are those precautions thrown out? Can we still wear masks and not be judged? Can we still stand a few feet away from those in line? Also, those thin Plexiglas walls should stay. Who knows if they do anything? At the end of the day, it makes every little public place feel a little more private.
Sure, I always wanted this day to come – the day where everything is like it was back in the olden days of 2019. But, at the same time, rarely getting a cold or the flu every month was worth it.
As a fellow addict of going places just to look, the directions moving forward are unclear. Sure, it’s nearly time where we can do whatever we want, but it’s uncertain if these situations were considered. I just can’t glance at a blanket hanging on the shelf and not touch. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have advice.
Sure, it’s nearing the end of panic, masks and shutdowns, but just the start of annoying colds.
But hey, it’s just a cold and not a virus that shuts down the country. I’ll keep the Kleenex close.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.