The Covid-19 pandemic caused some degree of devastation to almost everything including attendance at West Virginia Miners baseball games at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The pandemic, combined with game-time foul weather predictions for Miners’ home games thus far this season, has led to a severe drop in attendance. Your attendance and support would be greatly appreciated.
Covid-19 is abating and weather conditions are improving so — for everyone who can — please begin making plans to attend the games and support the team.
Linda K. Epling Stadium is a tobacco free, alcohol free venue and is a great place for both adults and children to kick back in a padded seat and enjoy an evening outdoors.
You might see a player working his way up to becoming a future Major Leaguer.
Three former Miners player are with Major League teams at present and several other hopefuls are in the pipeline.
For anyone having a “bad day,” attending a game at the stadium is a good stress buster, especially when you can join “Big Paul” and vent on the empire (but never in a derogatory manner) if you think he made a bad call.
Another plea for the game:
If you are running behind schedule and don’t want to miss the “opening pitch,” just skip your “at home” meal and grab a snack at the concession stand between innings.
The Epling family built the stadium, not for profit, but as a community asset to be used and enjoyed by everyone.
A community investment of this kind and size deserves the support of everyone be they individuals (like me), political leaders, other business owners or whomever, so please, toss the kids into the car, fasten their seat belts and come out and enjoy the games and support the team.
Marvin Fitzpatrick
Layland