While it took far longer than it should have, spanning one presidential administration after another, Infrastructure Week finally arrived on Capitol Hill in the form of a $1.2 trillion bill – the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – now passed by both houses of Congress. Its aim is to improve long-neglected bridges and roads, ports and pipes, and internet connections – a significant investment that delivers a major legislative win, in a bi-partisan manner, for President Biden.
More importantly, it is a big win for the American people and an economy on the mend from the ravages of an ongoing pandemic. This is the kind of nuts and bolts, shovel-in-the-ground legislation that helps build a country while creating good-paying jobs and fueling engines of the economy.
And before politicians and the nation’s attention turn to the next legislative hurdle, a reported $1.85 trillion bill to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws, we should take a moment to thank 13 House Republicans for crossing the political aisle to seal the deal – and wonder aloud why our respresentative, Carol Miller, voted “No” to what will prove a necessary and helpful investment in West Virginia.
Miller, we believe, stubbed her toe on this one, and she may well come to regret her opposition. All we need to do is take a look at just a fraction of what this bill promises the Mountain State.
According to tabulations from Sen. Joe Manchin, who put his rather outsized signature of approval on this bill and was able to bring enough Republicans in the Senate aboard to avoid a fillibuster, the Mountain State has 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway in poor condition. Additionally, 32 percent of trains and other transit vehicles here are past useful life. A headline grabber of late, at least 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access.
And yet Miller voted “No.”
We understand the political age in which we live, that no matter how popular and useful a bill may be back home, there is pressure to toe the company line. The GOP – in this case – demanded devotion to the party dogma, of not giving an inch, all in preparation of talking points for the next election cycle.
Miller said “Yes” to that.
Here in the 3rd District, the coal economy is flagging and civic, business and governmental leaders are doing their level best to make a go of a burgeoning tourism economy with the help of a newly annointed national park and preserve. And Miller, essentially, turns her back on the folks back home, for the good of the political party, not for her district, not for her state and certainly not for her country.
Here is just a sampling of what this bill will bring to West Virginia:
λWest Virginia will receive around $600 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to all of those West Virginians who currently lack it. Also, 543,000 people – a measure of poverty, here – will be eligible for an affordability benefit.
λWest Virginia can expect to receive $3 billion for federal-aid highway programs and $506 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
λWest Virginia can expect to receive $196 million over five years to improve public transportation options.
λThe bill fully funds a program to extract rare earth elements from coal, authorizing $140 million for a new facility to demonstrate the commercial-scale feasibility of rare earth elements refining and processing from waste material.
λThe state will be eligible for approximately $16 million from a new revolving loan fund to encourage energy efficiency upgrades and approximately $47 million in funding for weatherization.
λThe bill authorizes $4.7 billion to plug, remediate, and reclaim orphaned wells, of which there are at least 4,646 documented orphan wells in the state.
λThe bill authorizes $11.3 billion for the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Fund. As of September 2020, there were at least 140,355 acres of unfunded problem areas in West Virginia, which would cost at least $1.78 billion.
Again, this is just a slice of all that is in the pipes headed for the state. All of it will be a sight for sore eyes.
And maybe Rep. Miller will come to see that one day.