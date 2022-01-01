Bette Midler, frustrated that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin had announced to the world, via Fox News, no less, that he could not and would not support Build Back Better legislation in its present form, made a mess of matters by tweeting that our senior senator “wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”
While we have problems with where our senior senator stands on some issues, especially as it relates to President Biden’s agenda to position the country to fight climate change and to shore up social service programs while strengthening our nation’s health care and protections for coal miners, what Midler said was just plain dumb, insulting, insensitive and rude.
Playing to tired old stereotypes never works to anyone’s favor and certainly does not elevate the debate.
To be fair, Midler later apologized “to the good people of WVA.” But the damage was done and any serious conversation about the very real issues that this state wrestles with most every day lost ground at a time when we have the opportunity to move forward as a country, not pausing to be slapped upside the head with a stupid tweet.
Part of the reason Midler’s tweet touches a raw nerve is not just because of the arrogant tone and attitude of its delivery, not just that it came from an avowed liberal, but because there are some underlying truths to what she wrote. And we are well aware of those shortcomings, each of which has proven to be a tough nut to crack.
Yes, West Virginia is a poor state. Has been for decades. There is no shortage of surveys and research to point to that very fact. By way of example, just before the pandemic made life more challenging here in the Mountain State, 2019 data released by the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey showed an estimated 278,734 West Virginians living in poverty, and the state’s poverty rate was 3.7 percentage points higher than the national average – the 6th highest rate among all states.
Not the best, not the worst, but certainly needing attention, we know.
We also know that our college “going to” rate has been in slow decline, now just a tick above half of all high school grads deciding to go to college after getting their high school diploma. We need students to pursue two-year degrees in the trades as well, in addition to those who seek four-year degrees.
That number and our collective attitude about the pursuit and attainment of higher education must improve. We will continue to spin our wheels if we do not.
We know that the percentage of people in West Virginia who hold a bachelor’s degree is among the lowest in the country and we know that too many of our high school grads, when they get on campus, are ill prepared for the rigors of the college classroom, that too many students have to spend time in remedial classes, delaying their expected graduation date, pushing up the price tag on their degree and stalling their initiative to get that all-important degree.
We know that we have health care lifestyle issues as well, that our statistics for cancer and heart disease and smoking are among the worst in the country.
As late as 2018, the prevalence of obesity in West Virginia was 37.7 percent, the highest in the nation. More than two-thirds – 70.9 percent – of West Virginia adults were overweight or obese, the second highest in the U.S.
And we know that the prevalence of overweight or obese was highest among men, ages 45-54 and those with only a high school education.
Driving the point home about where we are as a state, let’s go back to that American Community Survey, which found that 11.8 percent of adults reported that the people under their roof sometimes or often did not have enough to eat in the last seven days, that 17.0 percent of adults with children reported that their kids sometimes or often did not eat enough in the last seven days because they couldn’t afford to, and that 19.0 percent of adults who live in rental housing reported that they were behind on rent, and 6.0 percent were behind on their mortgage payments.
Also, 29.0 percent of all children in West Virginia live in a family that either is not getting enough to eat or is behind on housing payments.
So the question is not whether Bette Midler was out of line in her comments. Clearly she was. But she is also immaterial to the debate, to the matter before us. It is our senior senator, not Bette Midler, who holds the extraordinary power as the deciding vote in an evenly split Senate.
The severe hardship that too many people are feeling in West Virginia, the despair that comes from not being able to see a future here at home or to put food on the table is real.
And we know that because of another statistic: West Virginia leads all other states in the rate of drug overdose deaths.
We can and must do better, and we believe there is much to BBB that delivers on just that.
Let’s not be distracted by the likes of Bette Midler and stay focused on the matters at hand.