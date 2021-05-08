At some point after his election as president and prior to his inauguration, there was some hope that Joe Biden’s long service in the Senate and prior working relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could prove beneficial to moving the two to craft and pass legislation that would help heal a nation gripped by a pandemic and economic turmoil. The two men of similar advanced age, the thinking went, held the keys to unlock bipartisan accord and shatter a notion that the two political parties and the nation itself were so divided nothing could bridge the gap and that democracy itself was imperiled.
These two seasoned political pros could bring us together as one nation again.
And then this from McConnell on Wednesday: “100 percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration.”
If that sounds like déjà vu all over again, you are correct. Here is what McConnell said way back in 2010, when he was majority leader, in the middle of President Barack Obama’s first term: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”
Well, so much for warm and fuzzy feelings about the possibilities of our country moving forward through multiple crises.
The country and the two major political parties certainly look a good deal different from the last time these two men served together in government. Their parties, for starters, have drifted politically further from the center and more toward their extreme, frayed margins. That, in and of itself, makes legislating from a compromised center problematic and improbable if not impossible.
But what has become clear and confusing at the same time is that, first and foremost, McConnell is all about gaining and maintaining an iron grip on political power. He is peeved that his party lost the two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia in special run-off elections and, with them, the GOP majority – his majority – in the Senate.
As such, you would think that he would do anything to reverse the scorecard, get behind a popular piece of legislation that his members in purple districts could run on and win.
But on Wednesday, when he could have been announcing his willingness to help bring an end to the pandemic, to support strategies to get more people vaccinated, to add his two cents on how to boost the economic recovery, he simply said that his only thought these days is how to block the Biden agenda – all of it, regardless, 100 percent.
A matter of record, congressional Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill this year with no Republican support – zip, zero, zilch – and have proposed more than $4 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, education and antipoverty proposals. President Biden is taking a run at solving systemic problems that have been tearing at this country’s social fabric for too long and now is not just talking about addressing big issues, but has actually mapped out prescriptions for climate change.
Now, when Republicans, like Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, say they are willing to engage in talks on a narrow infrastructure plan focused on roads, bridges, and broadband, and have outlined a $568 billion framework, it sounds at odds with what their leader is saying. And, as such, we cannot take Capito at her word.
But an interesting thing is happening on the way to the 2022 elections that will determine whether McConnell recaptures his majority leader gavel or is kept with a smaller, less effective voice in the minority.
A variety of polls show that Americans broadly back Biden’s big-ticket spending proposals.
And while more Americans approve than disapprove of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill signed into law in March, polls show even more support for Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan and his American Families Plan, which would put $1.8 trillion toward universal prekindergarten, federal paid leave, child-care subsidies, free community college and more.
That last one, especially, seems targeted at the suburbs where the GOP – just as a certain former president can attest – has been losing ground in a more diverse population.
It is unfortunate that the Democrats, in order to move the country forward, will need to go it alone. Clearly, McConnell is not going to offer a single vote from his side of the aisle, which makes Capito’s work, admirable by some measure, completely irrelevant.