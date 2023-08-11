Mary West has issues.
The Beckley citizen shows up at city council meetings on a fairly regular basis. And, nearly as often, she has something to say. So she signs up, as is her custom, to speak during the citizen feedback portion of the program, and then she takes a seat and waits, patiently, as the council works through its agenda, biding her time for when she gets to address the council, city officials and the mayor.
If it were only that simple.
West lives along Larew Avenue, a short run of road on the city’s modest southeast side, split by U.S. 19. On numerous occasions, she has told city officials, the mayor and officers of the Beckley police department that drivers often speed through her neighborhood. Hers is a safety concern, she says, and she wants the city to take action – put up a stop sign, patrol the road more often, construct speed bumps, maybe. Whatever. But, please, she asks, do something.
West is a U.S. veteran, having dropped out of college after one year to enlist in the Army. She was 19. She was inspired by her father to serve, as were others in her family. And more than a dozen have, spanning multiple generations dating back to her late father, who fought in World War II. A niece served in the Bosnian War, and a granddaughter is active duty, U.S. Air Force. Her husband served in the Army during the Vietnam War and her son in the Navy during the Persian Gulf War. Both of them have passed.
She is 67, now, and says her tour of duty in the mid-’70s was not the best. It was not the time nor the place, she says now, for a Black woman. Later, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.
Still, she is proud of her service – and that of her family.
“These are people that have defended our land, and they were from this homeland, so they were brave to go out and do what they do. So no, it doesn’t deter me from thinking of the military.”
And, if you listen, you would know that, in battle, she just wants to know if she can trust you, that she can rely on you.
“When you’re out there and you’re fighting a war, you don’t care what that person next to you looks like that’s helping you,” she told a reporter for a Veterans Day story last November. “And that’s where we got to get back to – the love and understanding.”
On Tuesday night in council chambers, as West approached the microphone to have her say, Mayor Rob Rappold, he of a very short fuse, stood up, said that he figured what he was about to hear was what he had heard countless times before, and besides, he had some other business to attend to. He excused himself and retreated behind a closed door – until the very moment that West finished her comments. Then he returned and took his seat.
It was a stunning and embarrassing show of disrespect for the city, a mayor turning his back on a citizen, a Black female, no less, that will dog this man until the day he decides that two terms in this particular office are enough. More than enough. And that would be the correct call.
Yes, we all know. This has not been Rappold’s best month in office. The council voted unanimously for a police pay adjustment of $8,000 for one and all that will cost the city somewhere in the neighborhood of $470,000. Rappold opposed that. He had another plan, two other plans, in fact. And the council ignored him.
And now city workers are raising their collective hand and asking, “What about us?”
To the average Joe out here in the real world, you’d think financial considerations of pay would have been addressed in consultation with all city department chiefs, police included, back when budgets were being built. Maybe they all forgot that part.
But no matter the mess that was made, own it. And no matter how hot you are under the collar, compose yourself and stop looking for someone to blame. Whatever you do, do not turn your back on a citizen. Ever. You are a public servant, not some self-righteous and self-anointed Grand Poobah.
Hear them out. They have stories to tell. They have experiences that are far different than yours. They have endured their own struggles. And they want to be heard. Pay attention and you might learn something – like how to listen and how to say, “Thank you.”
