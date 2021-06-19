We have heard some reservations about Mayor Rob Rappold’s proposed purchase of the Zen’s building in downtown Beckley, but the multi-faceted deal hits many winning notes for us.
Certainly, the $1 million asking price gives pause. And, now that the city is headed down this familiar path after purchasing the Black Knight Country Club three years ago, the city should develop guidelines on giving benefits to for-profit businesses and becoming involved in operations that compete directly with established businesses. That would put us all on the same page, all of us knowing what the rules of the road are.
But for now, the advantages of this particular deal argue overwhelmingly for the council to support the mayor’s plan.
First and foremost, the downtown landscape can hardly stand to let another building deteriorate to the point of falling in on itself. The Zen’s building, at 313 Neville St. and owned by local restaurateur Jenny Weng, is – by all accounts – architecturally sound. It certainly casts a handsome presence along Neville Street.
Building on the success she had with Fujiyama on Harper Road, Weng opened her downtown restaurant five years ago this month. It lasted about a year. Ever since, and this is instructive, no other buyer has stepped forward nor has any other business moved in. It is simply yet another empty storefront in a downtown that has too many of those.
And that is a strong argument in support of what the mayor is proposing.
What makes this proposal particularly attractive, however, is the tenant who has indicated that she would move in. Tammy Jordan told council members during a recent workshop that she is willing to enter a long-term lease to operate Fruits of Labor, a cafe and bakery, in the space.
Fruits of Labor is a highly respected operation – known not just for the quality if its food and culinary design, but also as a business that gives back, in bushel baskets, to its community.
A component of the Fruits of Labor operation is its foundation, a non-profit that employs those who are recovering from drug addiction.
Its “Seeds of Hope” and “Seeds of Recovery” programs train women and youth for careers in the culinary arts and agriculture.
If you are looking for measures of success, consider this: Of Jordan’s employees, 85 percent graduate with a certificate from the American Culinary Federation Farm-to-Table Culinary and Agricultural Quality Program, and 90 percent graduate from the Drug Court Program.
In 2018, 100 percent of students graduated and all found employment.
And while Jordan directs the non-profit program, she does not take a salary.
Fresh off a session when the state Legislature pulled support for harm reduction programs around the state, just months removed from drug overdose deaths in the state setting an all-time high last year, it only makes sense that the city would pursue a responsible partnership that addresses drug rehabilitation.
And at a time when the downtown business scene is stagnant, at best, it only makes sense that the city should grease the gears of economic revitalization.
A proven cafe and coffee shop that is bound to create foot traffic in a moribund downtown scene, that hires and trains locals and has a proven track record of rehabilitating lives once lost to drug dependency?
What’s not to like about any of this?