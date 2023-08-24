Mayor Rob Rappold apologized. Yes, he did. And hell, we have it on reliable sourcing, did not freeze over.
Two weeks ago this past Tuesday, as Mary West, a resident of Beckley, approached the microphone to have her say during the appointed time on the Common Council agenda, the mayor told those in attendance that he kind of knew what was coming and decided he was not going to subject himself to whatever West had to say. So he turned his back on a Beckley citizen, retreated into a back room and closed the door behind him.
It was a terrible example of how an elected official, a public servant, should behave. It was an embarrassing episode for the city.
Well, apparently, the mayor saw the error of his ways. At this week’s council meeting, he began the meeting with an apology – to West, who was in attendance as she typically is, asking for the city’s attention to what she says are speeding vehicles on the street where she lives. It’s dangerous, she said, and she was concerned for kids in her neighborhood.
And because he missed all three minutes of West’s allotted time to speak two weeks ago, Mayor Rappold offered her six minutes this week – when he stayed to listen to it all.
That’s a start. And that’s a thumbs up.
● ● ●
A big thumbs up to Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and CVS Health and Community Care of West Virginia for developing an initiative in West Virginia with the goal of providing rapid access to specialized child psychiatry services for at-risk populations throughout the state.
Boy, do we have them.
The state health department is under a federal mandate to address the issue following a Department of Justice investigation. As reported this week by Amelia Ferrell Knisely of West Virginia Watch, more than 300 children are in out-of-state group residential care and psychiatric facilities, according to state health department data. At times, state investigators found, kids were sent to unsafe facilities.
A lack of child and adolescent psychiatrists in West Virginia, Knisely wrote, has led to “alarmingly high wait times for mental health assessments and subsequent treatments,” according to state health leaders.
Additionally, “West Virginia is facing a shortage of residential treatment beds for children as the state grapples with the fastest rate of kids coming into foster care.”
That’s no way to treat a kid in harm’s way.
So, thanks to those at Aetna and CVS who saw the need – and did something about it. Every little bit helps, and you have our gratitude.
● ● ●
The Hope Scholarship, a school voucher program in West Virginia that conservatives pushed through the Legislature in 2021, is proving to be a drain on public finances for public schools and a policy prescription born of Republican orthodoxy that is not addressing fundamental inadequacies of education. Equally concerning, as addressed in a blog post by Kelly Allen of West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, is that a sizable chunk of the scholarship’s cash awards is going out of state.
That’s right, state taxpayers. A portion of your tax bill is subsidizing educational entities outside state borders.
The scholarship allows K-12 students to receive financial assistance from the state that can be used for tuition at a private school of their choosing, homeschool curriculum and other qualifying expenses.
Allen, executive director of the Charleston policy think tank, reported that nearly $6 million of those monies went to nonpublic schools during the first year of the program and $311,000 went to schools located out of state.
Given all of how the quality of education in this state has been allowed to erode recently, this is just emblematic of what is happening on a broader scale. Just ask WVU students.
This needs a legislative fix. Until then, this is two thumbs down – way down.
