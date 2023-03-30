The Washington Post has produced a report that shows, in the editor’s words, “the mechanics of the AR-15 and the toll its high-velocity rounds exact as they move through human tissue, bones and organs.”
As you might expect, the effect on the human body is catastrophic. The visual story, available online, is not for the faint of heart. In plain language, the Post reports,“The AR-15 fires bullets at such a high velocity — often in a barrage of 30 or even 100 in rapid succession — that it can eviscerate multiple people in seconds.”
This ain’t your typical 9mm bullet. What makes the weapon so deadly is the speed of its .223-caliber-sized round, small and light and holding enough propellant to shoot it the length of six football fields in a single second. The bullet lands with a shock wave intense enough to blow apart a skull and demolish vital organs, the report says, with an impact “even more acute on the compact body of a small child.”
The public has been spared pictures of the bloody slaughter from inside crime scenes – from, among many, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (17 dead), Columbine (13 dead), the midnight showing of the film “The Dark Knight Rises” at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado (12 lives lost), an office party in San Bernardino (14 dead), a rural Texas church service in Sutherland Springs (26 dead), and Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 years old were murdered in their classrooms, 14 of whom had crowded into a bathroom, desperately holding onto one another as the 20-year-old gunman sprayed them with the high-velocity bullets from an AR-15.
The children didn’t stand a chance.
As the Post reported, “A single bullet lands with a shock wave intense enough to blow apart a skull and demolish vital organs. The impact is even more acute on the compact body of a small child.”
A gunshot survivor in the story said the bullets can “pulverize bones” and “shatter your liver.” The body tissue of a wound, he says, “crumbles into your hand.”
The gun is popular for its easy-to-modify design and lack of recoil or “blowback” after firing, which preserves the gunman’s aim and makes the shot more precise. And thus we get a “bump stock” modification making the gun behave more like a machine gun that continuously chambers and fires rounds when the trigger mechanism is actuated. That’s what happened at the Las Vegas shooting in which 58 people were shot and killed and more than 400 others were injured.
The AR-15 is not just among the most efficient at killing, it is also the best-selling rifle in the United States. As such, most every major gunmaker now produces its own version. And, yes, the AR-15 is often the weapon of choice for many mass killers.
Critics call it a military-style gun that has no legitimate civilian use. But, about 1 in 20 Americans – or 5 percent – own one. Those folks, the Post found, say self-defense is the reason behind their purchase while others name target shooting, recreation, hunting and, well, because they can, thanks to the Second Amendment.
It is fair to assume that Post editors and reporters and artists prepared their series of AR-15 stories and informational graphics knowing that whenever the package was complete, they would not have to wait long for a triggering event to launch.
And so Nashville happened on Monday, when a shooter, in possession of three guns including an AR-15, killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members at a Christian school.
Two days later in Washington, D.C., lawmakers once again indicated there was little appetite for addressing gun violence through legislation. Republicans in the GOP-controlled House made clear they would object to any actions that would restrict access to guns.
Maybe they should witness the trauma to a child’s body when multiple bullets from an AR-15 strike it. Maybe we all should. One autopsy should be plenty. Peter Wang, a 15-year-old kid who was found dead in a third-floor hallway of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, had been shot 13 times – four times in the head – with an AR-15.
Yes, maybe it’s time we see the pictures. All of us. Maybe it’s time we take a good hard look at what this weapon does. And maybe then we might find enough legislators with a soul to do the right thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.