Whenever Dad would get dressed up to go out – which wasn’t often out on the farm – he would pull his shiny silvery-gray blazer out of its zipper garment bag, splash on some Old Spice and then do a little modeling in front of us boys. His black wing tip shoes were impeccably shined.
“Hart Schaffner and Marx,” he would say, proudly showing us the label, noting – as he always did – that he had driven all the way to a Des Moines clothier, an hour down Highway 141, to find the brand and the jacket. He paid in cash, as farmers did. His cash.
I am not sure how much Dad paid for that coat, but, honestly, I do not remember him wearing any other dress jacket – well, other than a black suit for funerals – on those few but special occasions back when we were growing up. Whatever he paid, it was not cheap in the context of a farmer’s annual income. But just as he pinched pennies where necessary to make the enterprise work, he got his money’s worth out of that coat.
As his boys graduated from college – a 12-year cycle of having at least one kid at the University of Iowa – he was better positioned financially to add to his wardrobe. And he did. By the time he and Mom moved off the farm down to the lake, his closet was full, neat and impossibly well organized, reflecting his attention to detail and order that he learned in the Navy during World War II. So severe was his case that he would fold his sweaters before putting them on hangers.
And none of it was on credit.
Not sure why I thought of all of this while reading about the latest in the case of a conservative Republican mega-donor’s financial relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, but I did.
Dad has been a pretty reliable role model to turn to, though he had his darker moments when his and Mom’s marriage hit a rough patch just as the youngest boy was finishing high school. We all saw it, even from afar, especially the emotional abuse. He later came to regret it and when Mom passed, he was broken for a time.
But, yeah, he had never taken a dollar from a friend and always paid his loans on time – plenty of loans on the farm – which is a pretty good lesson if you want to keep your friends, your integrity and your credit worthiness.
My Dad was a lot of things, a complicated, hard-working guy to be sure, but he never expected any favors from anyone – even if he was doing his part to feed the world.
Now, as we have learned of late, Justice Thomas for years had been accepting luxurious vacations and private jet trips from a guy by the name of Harlan Crow, according to a damning investigation by ProPublica. From its bombshell story: “Justice Clarence Thomas boarded a large private jet headed to Indonesia. He and his wife were going on vacation: nine days of island-hopping in a volcanic archipelago on a superyacht staffed by a coterie of attendants and a private chef.”
The cost, if Justice Thomas had footed the bill himself, was pegged at over $500,000.
This was not a one-off, but a regular occurrence where he vacationed around the globe, flying to and from on his benefactor’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet.
As ProPublica’s story made clear, the extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court.
But to hear Thomas tell it – prior to ProPublica’s discovery – he was just a regular guy.
“I don’t have any problem going to Europe, but I prefer the United States and prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States,” he said in a documentary on his life in 2020, after he had been accepting those vacation packages from Crow. “I prefer going across the rural areas. I prefer the R.V. parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There is something normal to me about it. I come from regular stock and I prefer that. I prefer being around that.”
And on Thursday the story continued to unwind – and get worse.
Once again, according to reporting by ProPublica, Crow purchased three properties belonging to Thomas and his family, in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported. This latest little transaction is against the law.
Disgust is too kind a word to describe how I feel toward these stories about someone, clearly a hypocrite, who sits on our nation’s highest court, deciding the rule of law for one and all.
Maybe Justice Thomas should turn in his judge’s robe for a nice sport coat, one that he would pay for himself. Certainly, there are some lessons in humility the justice needs to learn.
