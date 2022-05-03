I want to encourage you to vote for Christian Martine for the House of Delegates in the 45th District. Christian was raised by parents who are former educators in Fayette and Raleigh counties. He comes from a family of coal miners and veterans.
Christian is fighting to keep families together and prevent our kids from moving out of state. Christian has listened to educators, miners, veterans, and hard-working families across our community regarding the challengesthey’re facing. In education alone, our state is experiencinga 1,300-strong teacher shortage, which neighbors have shared is affecting the education of our students.
I served as a teacher in Raleigh County for 38 years. Many educators have to take second jobs, including individuals who must come out of retirement because their fixed pension has been eroded by inflation. Christian is fighting to ensure educators receive cost-of-living adjustments in their compensation and retirement as is customary in most professions. He also supports using creative approaches to attract teachers, such as tuition or student loan reimbursement tied to tenure commitments, similar to the time commitments that our military makes today.
Children must have resources to succeed in school.Christian will work with the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council to, as he says, “put high-speed internet in every home and hollow.” This investment is paramount for all children, families, and small businesses so we can compete in the global internet-driven economy and keep our families from moving away.
Christian will work diligently to attract teachers and stop the current exodus of educators. Kids go to schools every day filled with substitute teachers. Ourchildren and future leaders of tomorrow deserve to be taught by permanent, certified teachers who get to know them.
Christian is a born leader, a graduate of Shady Spring High School and Washington and Lee University, and is now a technology professional who has decided to buck the trend of leaving West Virginia to make our home better. He is ready to roll up his sleeves and get down to business for you in the House of Delegates. Vote Martine today.
Terry Skeens
Beckley