As much as we would like to confirm that West Virginia has become the envy of the world, as Gov. Jim Justice hyped a day ahead of announcing that he would seek the nomination of his Republican party to run for the U.S. Senate, we cannot find the statistical evidence to back up the brag.
We suspect that overblown assessment, coming during an administrative briefing, is what the governor would have us believe – without bothering us with the research paper – because he, as a two-term governor, has said repeatedly that he was largely responsible for pulling the state out of the ditch and getting us back on the road to prosperity. Actually, it was a rocketship ride to the moon and beyond.
And that, of course, was and remains poppycock, a highly inflated assessment contrary to the testimony of facts.
Let’s forget, if only for a moment, the appalling conditions of our overcrowded regional jails where 13 inmates died in the Beaver facility last year. Forget, too, the disturbing reports of conduct regarding the West Virginia State Police. Also, during the first six years of Justice’s two four-year terms in office, the state’s Child Protective Services has been grossly understaffed to the point of negligence. Reports of child abuse – physical and emotional – have been dismissed and ignored. Children have died under state care on the governor’s watch.
But a review of how the state performs in providing quality care and access to its people, the state’s statistical profile at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says that we, collectively, are knocking on heaven’s door.
The state’s death rate for heart disease is seventh worst in the U.S. – and that is one of our better markers. The state’s mortality rate for chronic lower respiratory disease with the likes of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and asthma? Fourth worst.
Remember how the governor hosted his daily Covid-19 show from the state’s capital and then went on the road to offer fabulous cash prizes and free stuff (it’s never free, by the way) in an effort to improve the state’s response to the pandemic? Well, the state’s Covid death rate was fourth worst in the U.S. – not exactly worthy of a promotion.
But as dispiriting as those stats are, they get worse.
The death rate for cancer is the worst of all states, and WV has the highest death rate for diabetes with 47.6 related deaths per 100,000 population – a standing that is a good ways north of the second worst, 42.1, posted by Mississippi.
The Mountain State also owns the highest mortality rate of any state for kidney disease. Mississippi, our companion in many of these rankings, again came in second.
And as we all know at this juncture in a long and demoralizing battle against drug overdose deaths, the state has the worst rate, and it’s not even close. Hasn’t been for awhile. West Virginia posted a death rate of 90.9 in 2021. Tennessee came in second at 56.6 deaths per 100,000 population.
“We have exposed the world to something that they didn’t think could be even remotely possible,” the governor said the other day with no apparent nod to irony.
Well, it’s not just West Virginia’s many warts that has been exposed because of his failed administration of the state’s resources.
Before this political race crosses the finish line, investigative journalists from places like the New York Times and The Washington Post, from The Wall Street Journal and major magazines, each with greater investigative capacity than what the whole collection of newspapers remaining in West Virginia can account for, are going to be vetting the governor, asking a lot of questions and digging deep into his rather large portfolio of businesses and investments. The Senate Financial Disclosure forms will provide a story we may have not been privy to – up until now – but that will only serve as the opening chapter.
There will be revelations, I suspect, stories that will be reported in great detail about how Justice managed his coal mines and The Greenbrier resort, how tardy he was in paying his tax bills and court settlements, and how he treated the people here at home – even out at Glade Springs.
In the coming months, much will be written about West Virginia – and most of that will be a reflection of the governor’s stewardship these last several years.
Prepare yourself. It will not be the puffed-up, pretty profile the governor has painted.
