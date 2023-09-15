The two U.S. maps are but twins, a mirror image of each other. They accompany a Washington Post story – an explainer, really – about how prescription drugs flooded towns big and small, spreading across the landscape of both rural and urban populations in the United States from 2006 through 2019. There are low and high water marks, certainly, lighter shades and darker, but the maps are nearly identical – one colored to reflect the number of prescribed opioid pills available per capita, the other showing the number of prescription opioid deaths per year over a sorrowful and troubled time in our nation’s recent history.
The informational graphic is simple to understand. More pills equal more deaths. People were drowning.
Here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia, the colors of the map are heavily saturated and dark, as if dipped in royal indigo ink, reflecting some of the higher counts across the entire country on both statistical measurements.
During those years there were nearly 83 million prescription pain pills supplied to pharmacies in Raleigh County, enough for 76 pills per person per year. That was above average compared to the rest of the state and nation. But the count was higher elsewhere.
If you lived in Wyoming County, chances are pretty good that you headed over to Westside Pharmacy in Oceana for your pain pills. More than 8.8 million doses were delivered there, pushing the county’s per-capita count to 90 pills per year over each of the 14 years in the study. The high point came in 2012 with a per-person count of 135 pills.
The further into coal country, the more rural and remote the destination, the more disturbing the numbers. In Logan County, W.Va., there were enough pills delivered to supply every person with 141 pills each year. In 2009, the county saw its highest volume of pills, enough for 194 pills per person.
And so it goes like a thick coal seam running dark and deep and largely uninterrupted through Mingo County and across the state line into Kentucky, and then southwest from there into Tennessee where the numbers are just as elevated.
Deaths, too.
The fatality rates from opioids soared all along that multi-state line where billions of oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills from some of the country’s largest drug companies turned prescriptions into addictions.
The national death rate from opioids, according to an analysis by The Post back in 2019, was 4.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. But out here where back pain is an occupational hazard for miners, especially those working in low coal, the counties that had the most pills distributed per person experienced more than three times that rate on average. Thirteen of those counties had an opioid death rate more than eight times the national rate, according to government data. And seven of those counties were in West Virginia.
The maps may as well be measuring despair, criminal negligence, medical malpractice, political indifference, amoral corporate business plans and premature deaths in Central Appalachia at a time when giant pharmaceuticals were dumping billions of highly addiction pain pills on, at first, an unsuspecting public, and then on those who were hooked, their brains altered.
Sen. Joe Manchin, at the time, was blunt in his assessment. “The companies, the distributors, were unconscionable. This was not a health plan. This was a targeted business plan.”
Good news is hard to find. In West Virginia, as well as across the rest of the country, shipments of opioids plunged between 2011 and 2019, according to Post research. But tragically, fatal overdoses rose to record levels. Why? Users, shut off from their prescriptions, turned to street drugs – cheaper and more readily available. That’s where they found the heroin. That’s where they found the fentanyl.
Turns out the colors on those maps are now diverging, with opioid shipments getting lighter, deaths staying dark and overly saturated.
Between March 2021 and March 2022, there were 1,403 fatal overdoses in West Virginia. In all of 2013, 10 years ago, there were 587.
The needle agrees with the death map. This scourge is still with us.
