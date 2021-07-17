As Americans, we know that the foundation to every right given us in the constitution is our right to vote, but recently that right is under attack. We must understand if the right to vote can be denied to any citizen, it can be denied to all citizens including you and me. Thank God we have Joe Manchin in our corner.
Sen. Manchin has always been a fighter for the voices of West Virginians. Look no further than his almost 40 years in public service, serving as secretary of state, governor, and United States senator to make our state and country a better place.
Sen. Manchin was instrumental in West Virginia expanding and strengthening our voting rights during his time as secretary of state. His advocacy for every West Virginian when he helped to modernize our voter registration systems, early voting and ensure registration of voters at the DMV. Sen. Manchin’s support for democracy and the right to vote is unwavering.
During the Senate’s recent debate over the For the People Act, Sen. Manchin showed us exactly where he stands on securing our elections and ridding our partisan politics of dark money once and for all. He has always led on these issues, and is a leader now when he voted to move forward with debating these issues and his work to iron out a compromise. We need his continued leadership in order to get a strong bill that protects our democracy and cracks down on corruption.
Many of the policies Manchin is proposing would enact safe, common-sense voting reforms that are widely popular amongst the American public including West Virginians. Manchin is shining a light on voting protections that he himself enacted as West Virginia’s secretary of state, like absentee and early voting as well as simplifying the voter registration process.
The senior senator from West Virginia understands the importance of boosting voter participation and ensuring that each voter has the ability to cast a legal ballot. He also is a good and honest leader, understanding that American citizens should be controlling who is elected to represent them – not the dark special interest groups and undisclosed political donors from our country’s richest ZIP codes. He’s made it clear that we must fight back against corruption and dark money in our political system by implementing key campaign finance and ethics anti-corruption reforms. The legislation would require political groups to disclose their largest donors, creating more transparency and limiting the power of special interest spenders.
Manchin deserves credit for taking on this important issue and focusing on empowering the people. Under his leadership as Governor, he signed into law a bill that implemented regulation for dark money groups, making West Virginia one of the first states in the country to do so.
Senator Manchin’s actions speak for themselves. His commitment to voting rights and anti-corruption in West Virginia is unparalleled. I am confident that he will continue to stand up for all American’s sacred right to cast a ballot without disruption from special interests or unnecessary voting restrictions. I know that he is working tirelessly to reach agreement on the legislation. It is crucial that he passes this comprehensive anti-corruption legislation to strengthen his legacy as a leader for West Virginia as well as a guardian of American democracy.
— Billy Wayne Bailey was the deputy secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance and a former member of the West Virginia Senate.