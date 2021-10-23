President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda holds a cornucopia of programs, investments and promise that West Virginia – its cities and citizens – desperately need to create jobs, lower taxes, reduce everyday costs for working families and lift many of them out of poverty.
Unfortunately, the Democrats are having to pare back the socially progressive bill by nearly half, from $3.5 trillion to $2 trillion, because, to a large degree, a stubborn and shortsighted Sen. Joe Manchin lost his focus on drafting public policy that would have benefited the working class and shored up a fraying network of support for the elderly and the young while remaking an economy back home suffering from the continued decline of the coal industry.
It was going to be a supercharged investment in West Virginia and its people like this state has never known.
Now, from all appearances, we will only get half measures – if that. And as such, West Virginia, no matter all that it has done to build this country, will remain stuck in its assigned spot near the back of the line – coughing on the last fumes of carbon extraction – thanks to Joe.
You do not have to travel far in West Virginia to see the financial strain that high costs for health care and child care have placed on working West Virginians, to say nothing of the grinding effects of generational poverty on those who are barely scratching out a life, one meal at a time.
The programs in Biden’s plan are investments in ordinary people, not tax breaks for the rich that Republicans favor. This is no trickle-down theory that fails to materialize, but instead a plan that provides direct investments in opportunities for families to become more stable economically, to improve their educational standing, to find their financial footing – all to be better positioned to deal with the challenges and responsibilities of the daily grind.
There are programs to make community college free – an idea even Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature have already approved. If the full plan would go through, seniors would get free dental, hearing and vision coverage, and Medicare would be able to negotiate prescription drug costs. In addition, the Biden plan would speak directly to those in West Virginia who are struggling to make ends meet by lowering the costs of child care, providing for universal preschool and allowing 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.
There is an extension of the health care tax credits and of the Child Tax Credit expansion that already has lifted millions around the country out of poverty. There is also a plank to permanently extend the American Rescue Plan’s increase to the Earned-Income Tax Credit that has benefited millions of those – cooks, cashiers, servers and selfless child care providers – who have kept our country up and running during a pandemic that has dragged on for a year and a half, now.
Creation of the Rural Partnership Program, part of the Biden plan, would give West Virginia communities the tools necessary to attract high-paying jobs and long-term job growth. In addition, there would be job training for careers in construction, clean energy and health care, among others, while addressing the increased demand for teachers, pre-school through high school.
There is more, much more, as you would expect from a multi-trillion-dollar bill that promises to retool the U.S. economy unlike anything since the New Deal of the 1930s. The Build Back Better legislation offers a once-in-a-generation chance for states like West Virginia to reboot.
And yet Joe is turning his back on it and, by extension, on us.
Our senior senator has expressed concern about creating an “entitlement mentality.” Having served as governor and now as senator, he knows the state already leans heavily – more than almost all others – on federal funding. And it does not take an economics genius to see the benefits and long-lasting effects of lifting millions from poverty and off the public dole – the very entitlement that he speaks of.
Manchin has also expressed concern about running up the nation’s debt. But the Congressional Budget Office expects interest rates to remain low for at least the next decade. And because borrowing is cheap, there’s little risk that the additional debt will overheat the economy. We can, and should, spend $3.5 trillion because the need is real and the terms are in our favor.
The irony, of course, is that because of Manchin’s intransigence, the bill and its impact will be sapped of its strength, virtually assuring that West Virginia will remain reliant on federal handouts – cemented at least for the next generation toward the back of the pack.
The senator is wrong on this one – grievously so.