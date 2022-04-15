While we condemn in our hearts (and in legislative bills) Russia’s monster President Putin, let us look into the future for crimes against humanity.
I look into my crystal ball for the state of West Virginia and I see two such villains that ought to be put on trial. They have demonstrated their culpability a hundred fold, and will cause millions to needlessly suffer and die by their actions.
Who are these terrible figures, that for reasons involving greed, short- sightedness, misaligned loyalties will end in major tragedies? I parade before you future judges and interested bystanders no other than Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin.
Both these men, through twisted ideologies and with the goal of filling their pockets, forsake the self-evident facts of climate change, and the harm to our weather, land and the globe. All respect for office disappeared in West Virginia souls when these duly elected officials endorsed openly and privately to whole-heartedly support coal and coal production when they knew full well the dire consequences to life and property.
Ignorance cannot be their excuse. May they both be stricken from history books, and may their memories always be stained with their callous disregard for science and truth. Let their names be removed from all offices and roads and structures. Let their names live with infamy, now into futurity with a red asterisk. And let children in West Virginia hang their heads in shame. Let people that once knew them now say I know them not. Let no flag wave.
Men were not made perfect in body or soul. Let some crimes go beyond the pale, cross a redline all decent loving men and women cannot forgive. Nor should they. These two before you, in positions of high trust, have failed you, and they have failed West Virginia. Their punishment is up to you, the jury. I say let memories of them forever be erased and never again be spoken by men. Cast into the winds! Fly fly away! And never return!
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville