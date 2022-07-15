While Joe Manchin whistles a discordant tune when the manifestations of global warming are obvious and ubiquitous, as he shoots down, as he did late Thursday night, President Joe Biden’s latest legislative attempt to confront the climate crisis, we should keep in mind that the senior U.S. senator from West Virginia is stuffing wads of cash into his own pockets from fossil fuel interests.
At this point, it is the only explanation that makes sense of why he can’t bring himself to do the right thing for the good of Mother Earth and the global village.
Yes, Manchin is chalking up handsome profits made in an ugly family venture of processing and burning a type of low-grade coal mixed with rock and clay known as “gob” – garbage of bituminous – that mining companies typically cast aside but can be sold and burned to produce electricity. And that is exactly what the Manchin family business does.
Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Manchin family profits from an enterprise that is killing the planet – literally.
So, after Manchin pulls the rug out from beneath the president’s standing, yet again, the senator escapes D.C. to sell himself in a safe and friendly news radio interview back home as a fossil fuel savior bent on chasing the beast of inflation back into its cage.
Trouble for Joe is that we all see the hypocrisy born of his self-interest and the practiced deflection perfected by years of being a politician. What he lacks is a credible story that holds water.
None of this is even a tad bit surprising. The Manchin family has long made lots of money from the coal business. And, as a politician, he has accepted sizable donations from the oil and gas industry – more so than any other senator, in fact.
That President Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ever thought they could pull Manchin over the line to vote “yes” on electric cars, well, God bless them, but they showed an embarrassing degree of willful ignorance of what motivates Joe.
Of course he’s never, ever going to get on board with climate change policies that would upset too many people from the fossil fuel state of West Virginia and, simultaneously, derail his own gravy train – even as the planet turns and burns, inevitably and inexorably now, toward a global warming reckoning that will have devastating consequences for future generations.
For now, Manchin has a perfect straw man. Inflation is the root of all evil in the U.S. economy, and we cannot pass any policy that pumps more money into the private sector. That would only exacerbate the situation, he says.
This latest bout of inflation, in Manchin’s telling, was caused in large part by excessive government spending to help individuals and small businesses escape the hard times that the pandemic brought to bear on so many.
But inflation has not been a U.S phenomenon alone. Nor have gas prices risen only in the states.
Yes, 9.1 percent inflation in June is far from ideal. But the U.S. hardly stands alone in the blowback from snarled supply lines formed two years in the making by a relentless pandemic. Last month, a Pew Research Center analysis of data from 44 advanced economies found that, in nearly all of them, consumer prices had risen substantially since pre-pandemic times.
Annual U.S. inflation in the first quarter of this year averaged just below 8 percent – not the highest among the 44 countries, and not even top 10, but the 13th highest, according to Pew.
Inflation was a global issue caused, largely, by a common global agent – the Covid pandemic that depressed economic activity and sent the price of a barrel of oil to record lows – because many of us simply stayed home and left the car or the delivery van parked in the garage.
And then we all rushed back in, at once, putting extraodinary pressure on supply with our demands.
Last we checked, the Russian invasion and war with the previously peaceful and sovereign nation of Ukraine did a number on global gas prices – not just here in the U.S. where prices are lower than most.
Neither of those data banks dovetails nicely with the narrative the senator is trying to tell. But the fact of the matter is we are staring down the barrel of a worldwide environmental catastrophe, have been for a while, and our Democratic senator – at every juncture – has chosen to turn his back.
At a time when Manchin could have summoned the courage and common sense to join forces with those to push the nation away from coal, gas and oil, to wean the country from its addiction to oil, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are on pace to trigger cataclysmic global warming, and to, yes please, build more electric cars, Manchin chose profit. His own.
What we must all come to understand is that as climate change continues to cause record-breaking drought, drying up rivers that provide sustenance for man and beast and waters the produce we consume, as scientists predict that more than 1 million species are on track for extinction in the coming decades, as extreme storms threaten human populations with fire, wind and floods, we cannot afford to turn our back on the problem. We must confront it with a unified purpose. And that is exactly what the president was trying to get done.
As we walk down this road together, as a country, as a global village, we should not go whistling past the graveyard, senator.
