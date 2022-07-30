To be sure, this 11th-hour legislative compromise between Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate leaders on climate change did not produce a muscular twin of President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill that bulged at the seams with worthy social policies. The president and most Democrats in Congress had spent more than a year laboring to pass that heavy and expensive policy tome – to no avail because Manchin, the most conservative member of the Democratic caucus, stood at the crossroads in opposition. The president’s bill was too pricey, Manchin said, and would only add fuel to inflationary fires already burning holes through the U.S. economy.
What our senior senator and Democrats are preparing to pass now is the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a significantly smaller step forward compared to Biden’s original footprint but a step in the right direction in addressing climate change, the federal debt and the rising cost of health care. It is a smaller slice of the bigger pie.
But all of the goals of this more slender piece of legislation are notable and important, and for that and for never retreating far from difficult negotiations, Manchin deserves credit and our praise.
This new bill is essentially Biden’s original, only stripped of generous outlays for, among other proposals, making housing and college education more affordable, establishing a child tax credit and providing funding to help parents with child care, preschool and home care.
Manchin’s bill arrives late – though not too late – at a time when we cannot be wasting any effort to cool a warming planet. Daily headlines tell us of mounting environmental disasters, of prolonged droughts and record heat waves, of forest fires too intense and fast moving to avoid or contain, of wells and rivers running dry in the western United States and of massive wind and rain storms bringing deadly floods and utter destruction worldwide.
Complex, diverse and delicate ecosystems have been so utterly compromised that entire species of plants, animals and insects have gone extinct – all because we have not cracked our collective addiction to fossil fuels.
This new bill promises to make significant changes to our energy consumption habits, turning us away from carbon toward renewable sources.
Clean energy tax credits and eye-popping investments in a range of tax credits promise to make homes more energy-efficient and electric vehicles more affordable. Provisions in the bill encourage the use of clean sources of electricity and energy storage.
The bill also has funding for the establishment of more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. to produce clean energy products like solar panels as well as those electric cars. There are also funds that would be applied to reducing manufacturing pollution.
The bill also seeks environmental justice for people – typically poor and Black – who have been victimized for generations. There are billions of dollars dedicated specifically to places that have experienced outsize pollution, with the goal of helping these people and communities combat public health risks.
In other pockets of the bill are plans to cut the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance for millions of Americans and “tax the rich” planks that include a 15 percent corporate minimum tax, a proposal to close the carried interest tax loophole and a provision for IRS enforcement.
Democrats estimate the bill will bring in $739 billion in revenue and will invest $433 billion in spending – thus meeting Manchin’s goal of reducing the national debt, in this case by more than $300 billion.
While the bill contains spending on a smaller scale than what House Democrats envisioned last year, the Manchin bill will realize historic spending for climate. The importance of that cannot be overstated.
The ultimate goal on the climate front of the legislation is to ratchet up the nation’s transition from an economy based on fossil fuels, moving swiftly and confidently toward cleaner and renewable energy sources.
That a senator from a fossil fuel-producing state wrote this piece of legislation is remarkable in and of itself, casting a profile in political courage. Manchin knows full well the political blowback he will most certainly face, and yet he did the right thing – not just for the people of his state and country, but for an entre global village, for all of civilization that has tough days ahead dealing with what environmental destruction is already baked into the cake.
But this bill promises to help the world prevent far greater calamities down that road.
And for that alone, the next generation and those beyond can thank Sen. Manchin – just as we do in the here and now.
