My husband, Sam, was a coal miner in Kanawha County, W.Va., for 30 years. Around 1989 he noticed trouble with his breathing. We were heartbroken to learn he had black lung disease. But even though he had breathing issues and had been approved to receive partial state benefits, he worked for 12 more years. After he retired, Sam’s breathing got worse. We went back and forth to the doctor seeking medical help – he had heart problems and was on oxygen around the clock. He could no longer hunt, fish, mow the grass, or walk up steps.
Black lung is a preventable disease caused by exposure to coal and silica dust. It is a huge burden on coal mining families – and benefits paid to miners and their dependents are meant to ease that burden just a small bit. But, it doesn’t always work that way. Sam first filed for his federal benefits in 2004 and I’m still fighting for them today even though he passed away in 2018. Not only do families like mine have to confront a constant health battle or cope with the grief of losing a loved one, but we have to travel a long road to receive benefits. To make a tough situation even harder, we’re also trying to keep Congress from cutting the funding source for our benefits.
Our family’s story is not unique. At the National Black Lung Association, our members have similar stories – and unfortunately many more will in the years ahead. Coal miners face an epidemic as black lung disease rises to unprecedented levels. The incidence rate of black lung has doubled since 2000, and 1 in 5 veteran coal miners in Central Appalachia now has the disease. Many miners diagnosed with the disease today are younger and sicker than ever before.
Thousands of miners and their families rely on the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund to pay their benefits – health insurance and a small living stipend. The stipend is less than $700 a month, but the health insurance can make the difference for the survival of families dealing with this disease. And the stipend, though little, is sometimes one of the primary sources of income for widows and family members left behind.
The only source of revenue for the Trust Fund is a small excise tax paid by companies per ton of coal sold domestically. Since 2018, however, we have had to push Congress every year to keep this tax in place. If it is cut or eliminated, taxpayers pay the bill, the Trust Fund goes further into debt, and the benefits that miners have earned are put under a cloud of uncertainty. That’s why the Black Lung Association has been fighting for a long-term extension.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., introduced the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Act of 2021 to extend the excise tax for 10 years because it is so important for our state. Over $40 million in benefits from the fund was distributed to families in West Virginia during 2020, and over $162 million nationally.
We were thrilled to see this legislation, as it provides some certainty for the fund. But instead of passing this 10-year extension in 2021, Congress tied the only hope of extending the excise tax at its current rate to the Build Back Better Act (BBBA). As we all know, last month, Manchin announced he was not in favor of this legislation as a whole. Opinions vary about this legislation – but shelving the bill means the fund that supports our benefits is now facing cuts because there are no other options on the table. On Jan. 1, the Trust Fund was hit with a 50 percent funding cut.
We have worked with Manchin for years. His bill is a clear sign that he’s heard what miners with black lung and their families need. Now, we’re hoping he hears us again. We understand what it is like to make tough choices. Hard work by West Virginia’s miners is what helped build our country. We’re proud of that work and where we are from. The Trust Fund cannot afford a cut as need increases. Thankfully, there is a solution already on the table that helps miners in West Virginia and across the country. Manchin can step up and lead the way to that solution like he has in the past. We urge him to do so as soon as possible by giving his support to the Build Back Better Act.
— Dianna Perdue is secretary of the National Black Lung Association.