For a number of years, my op-eds and articles have been published in The Charleston Gazette-Mail. With every single acceptance, I was honored and grateful and humbled. The wind has shifted.
After reading the numerous reports of the paper’s firing of three reporters who protested an interview conducted by the paper’s president with a former coal executive who was convicted of a safety violation that resulted in one of the worst U.S. mine disasters, I knew that I would never again submit another piece to that newspaper.
I write this opinion out of respect for the families who lost loved ones from the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010. As a long-time contributor to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, I write this piece as an apology to those surviving family members for these two sentences spoken by the paper’s president to the former coal executive (names withheld purposely — we know their names): “Thanks for what you did for the community down there. I know your heart’s in the right place.”
West Virginia’s majestic mountains cry out in agony, in pure outrage.
Kathleen M. Jacobs
Charleston
