As municipalities around the state and nation compete with one another in trying to attract remote workers to relocate to their communities, it is a fair and easy argument to say that there remains much work to do before the city is ready to strut its stuff. The state, with its Legislature laying down a socially and politically repressive track record of late, has an even higher bar to clear and will be a turnoff to many young people before they ever bother to look for Beckley on a map. Their misguided efforts, in many instances, have made life more difficult for cities and counties.
But, ready or not, workers from big cities are moving to remote locations right now. It is a real thing. We now have to do what we can with what we have to lure as many as we can to set up a residence and a work station here. If the Census trend lines were holding steady for city, county and state, we might have more time to consider options. But such is not the case. Our population, just like the coal industry, is in serious decline.
We need answers, now.
At its last regularly scheduled meeting, Beckley Common Council approved on a 4-3 vote a resolution to move $50,000 from the city’s general budget to a fund that will be used to attract remote workers to Beckley.
The pitch was made by Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, who said that the chamber would assemble a committee to become “very good stewards” of the city’s investment.
To our way of thinking, this is not a program born of desperation, as has been suggested, but another next step forward as part of a larger plan to improve all of what can make Beckley and its surrounding communities the place to settle, a place to grow.
We have already seen encouraging and exciting investments at the city’s municipal airport that could establish it as an aeronautics hub – complete with associated education tracks at New River Community and Technical College and at West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
Also, we now have a National Park sitting right outside our back door that is already increasing tourism traffic, further elevating our profile.
In related and encouraging development, Beckley was recently added as a host city for the Ascend WV program, a $25 million initiative to attract remote workers to the state. Overseen by the West Virginia Tourism office, Ascend WV is aimed at recruiting professionals, who just happen to be outdoor enthusiasts, to the Mountain State. The program is supported by West Virginia native and Intuit Executive Chairman Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys.
The chamber’s idea was not a slam dunk.
Council member Robert Dunlap said he had received feedback from citizens who were “angry and frustrated” that monies would be used to benefit too few persons, “without a guarantee that the beneficiaries would reside inside of city limits or really add any value, beyond speculative spending at local businesses.”
No, there are no guarantees in life, business or the marketing world, but, yes, there needs to be substantial speculative seed investing for those places trying to grow.
We have been impressed with Rotellini’s efforts at the chamber to date, trying – in her words – to “create a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive business community.”
And on those notes, Beckley is a step or two ahead of the competition. The city just recently passed a Crown Act, protecting the right of Blacks to decide how they can wear their hair. A few years ago, the council passed a nondiscrimination ordinance, assuring civil rights protections for the LGBTQ community.
These are feathers in the cap of this city, announcing itself as a municipality that treats everyone on equal standing, a city that does not discriminate. That, in and of itself, will help convince young remote workers that Beckley holds promise, that there is much to work with here in the City of Champions and lots to help build.
And chasing that kind of partner is well worth an investment by the city.