There’s a question in journalism that comes in handy when you are trying to figure out a person’s character, what he or she is hiding and what other questions a good reporter ought to be asking. If the subject of a story is lying about something you have asked, and you either know they are fibbing or come to find out later that you have been purposely led astray, then you must ask: What else is this person lying about?
Of course, that works in everyday life, too, especially if you are making choices about whom you want to do business with, where to buy a car, whom to date, what contractor to hire for that kitchen remodel or whom to pal around with – especially if you believe that your character is, in part, defined by the company you keep.
I mean, would you commit to a relationship if you knew a person was lying most every time they moved their lips?
And to be clear, I am not talking about the little white lies we tell one another to get through a day – “You look great in that dress!” “Those leather pants are you, Bob!” “You haven’t aged a bit!”
No, bigger lies.
Which, of course, brings us to the curious case of George Santos and the astonishing record of lying that this newly minted Republican member of Congress has left for one and all to astound – even in D.C. where hyperbole, vanity and imperiousness come part and parcel with the job of being a politician.
But his lies, wow.
He lied about where he went to high school and college. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, contrary to his biography, had never heard of the guy. No, he did not start an animal charity and, yes, he may have swindled a disabled vet whose dog was dying. It appears he made up a big story about his mother’s death, and his grandmother was definitely not a Holocaust victim. He did not have employees who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting and, now, it appears likely that he performed as a drag queen in the Rio de Janeiro area back in 2005 though originally he said that was not true. Until it was.
There is more. So much more.
Rep. Santos is not the kind of person who’s going to do your reputation much good, not somebody you want on your team, carrying your colors. But there he remains, in the House of Representatives.
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy needs to have a “Come to Jesus” conversation with Santos and convince him that he has other issues he needs to address before he can be trusted with the nation’s business.
No, George. You do not look good in this suit of clothes.
– By J. Damon Cain, Editor
