Why fear God?
In today’s world we have a whole generation that does not fear God. And why is this, because religion has been taken out our school systems and the Ten Commandments have been removed from view. This is a serious flaw, because at the end of life, God will hold us accountable for our sins
Life is only temporary, because God created the mortal to house the soul that was made in His image. Since God has no form the soul also had no form thus one soul could not see another. The mortal was created to house the soul and to give it its form and identity.
Life after death can be proved from the resurrection of Jesus and the fact the he appeared to over 500 of his followers. This fact can also be proved through mediums both past and present who have talked to spirits.
Since God created the soul why wouldn’t he want it back? He considers each soul to be a child of God, and as any Father he wants it back at time of death. Other religious sources confirm this fact.
Why fear God, because He controls your destiny and all souls return to Him, and He judges each accordingly. Depending on your sin your destination will be either heaven or hell. On earth you have a critical decision to make, live a righteous life. or crate more sin.
So what is hell it’s a place designated by God to purge the soul of sin, and the amount of sin determines your physical surroundings. But we have an out through His Divine Love the love from His soul to ours, because it replaces sin in the soul with love on a one to one basis. Each sin can be removed through prayer and repentance to God for the sin. The suffering in the hells comes from the mental suffering of reliving each sin and by the deplorable conditions in the hells. That is why you should fear God.
