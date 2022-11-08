Thanksgiving isn’t solely dependent upon a basted turkey, pumpkin pies, family gatherings or Black Friday sales.
It’s an attitude of gratitude within the heart expressed year round called Thanks-living. It’s not happy people who are thankful. It’s thankful people who are happy. Thanks-living is being able to distinguish the difference between greed and need. It’s an opportunity to take action to help the less fortunate in our communities.
Thanks-living is being thankful in spite of circumstances because one chooses to look at life through God’s all-sufficient grace, mercy, love and goodness. The essence of Thanks-living is embracing the spirit of God and faith; acknowledging his blessings of life, family, friends, country and liberty. We are not independent from God and freedoms granted. Thanks-living recognizes that two defining forces died for my freedoms. Jesus Christ endured Calvary to free us from the bondage of sin that we might live with him in the promised land.
Jesus paid a debt he did not owe for sinners who owed a debt we could not pay. Onward Christian soldiers, there’s victory over death through Jesus’ blood. The American Soldier endured wars victoriously that we might live freely in the homeland. “No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.” (Douglas MacArthur) On the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour, we honor our veterans. I don’t know them all but I owe them all. We are indebted for your bravery, for your unwavering perseverance, for your unyielding courage on the battlefields, for valiantly fighting for freedom’s sake. John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but live by them.” Every day is Thanks-living Day.
Shout praises to God for Jesus, His unspeakable gift. Hail to the brave souls of this country standing in the gap, striving for peace and democracy. My heart stands at attention in one nation under God, beneath Old Glory’s Stars and Stripes, and salute you; Americas heroes, with honor and pride.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring
