I
remember walking into a random church just for a hot dog sale. But not just any hot dog. No, it’s the one that is holding the state together and keeping it saucy.
The hot dog weenies are boiling in the water. The chili is warming up on the back eye. The coleslaw is chilling in the fridge, all while making sure little bits of onion are chopped for a little bit of crunch. Everyone comes to a church hot dog sale for the West Virginia hot dogs, and every time someone says that they want everything on their dog, everyone knows what that means. They want all the good West Virginia dog fixings.
And yes, I have eaten these hot dogs from sales, restaurants and even at home. It used to be the dish my mom would whip up right before a Wednesday night church service. So, this food feels the same as home. You can smell the chili heating up on the oven as soon as you walk into the door.
Before I knew these had a specific name, I never thought they looked weird. But now, I understand why some folks might take a second glance at these popular, cheap delicacies of the mountains. But trust me, the taste works out.
These entrées have a deep connection to the culture and roots of this part of Appalachia. There is even an entire website dedicated to the West Virginia dog called wvhotdogs.com. They say that it all began during the Great Depression on a little road outside of Charleston. Since many foods were rationed, it was reasonable to use cabbage for new creations. So, at that restaurant in Charleston, they began to serve their hot dogs with coleslaw. Eventually, other places caught on. Sure, they might’ve copied them but now we have a state hot dog. At the time, it was revolutionary. Who needs a dog from Chicago or New York when there’s chili and slaw at the house?
It’s simple. It’s cheap. It’s fast. And it’s been a statewide favorite for decades for a reason. Once upon a time, it was created to use the food they had, and we’re still doing the same thing. Then, over time, natives have moved across state borders and brought their hot dog with them. Heck, even the Food Network has the recipe for it.
What’s interesting is how we still embrace things from the past that might’ve not been created from the best of times. Still, it’s gone unchanged. In some cases, that can be bad. But here, it’s been a success. Whether you call it “chili” or “sauce,” you’re not wrong. As long as it’s on the hot dog, it’s a real West Virginia dog. And if not, where is the state pride?
So, whether you’ve fixed your own West Virginia dog or maybe even bought it at a church sale, it’s something we all know. It’s been rooted in our history for a while, and probably will never disappear.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.